As the Indian startup sector booms, here is where AWS sees themselves in the ecosystem

As technology transforms every aspect of our lives, startups are increasingly being built as cloud-native platforms. This puts players like Amazon Web Services (AWS), one of the largest cloud service providers in India, at a critical juncture. Read here to know where Navdeep Manaktala startup business for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) thinks the ecosystem is headed.