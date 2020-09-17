172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-daily-your-essential-7-market-startup-walmart-flipkart-ipo-60-5849851.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : Sep 17, 2020 07:24 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    This is why S&P Global says central bank bond buying puts credibility at risk

    Top S&P analysts said that, although there was no indication that investors had lost faith in the central banks of India, Indonesia or the Philippines, risks would rise if post-pandemic sovereign debt purchases looked likely. Read here to know what led the agency to this opinion.

  • Big Story

    Flipkart eyes IPO in 2021

    Walmart-owned Indian e-commerce platform Flipkart is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) overseas as early as 2021, which could value the firm up to $50 billion. Read here to know more.

  • Your Money

    How digital is transforming policy issuance for insurers

    Over the last few months, digital technologies have been transforming the Indian insurance industry completely. In view of the ongoing pandemic and to limit the spread of COVID-19, most insurers are slowly and steadily turning to digital tools to have some sense of normality. Read here to know more about how technology is transforming policy issuing for insurers.

  • Global Watch

    USA issues charges over Chinese hacking operation

    The US Justice Department, on September 16, announced charges against five Chinese and two Malaysians who had run a global hacking operation for at least six years to steal identities and spy on Hong Kong activists. Here is why. 

  • Tech Tattle

    Vapers mark 1st anniversary of ban with protest

    Vapers will be seen holding online protests against the decision taken by the government in several cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Read here to know why.

  • Startup Tales

    As the Indian startup sector booms, here is where AWS sees themselves in the ecosystem

    As technology transforms every aspect of our lives, startups are increasingly being built as cloud-native platforms. This puts players like Amazon Web Services (AWS), one of the largest cloud service providers in India, at a critical juncture. Read here to know where Navdeep Manaktala startup business for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) thinks the ecosystem is headed.

  • Tailpiece

    The 91-year-old professor who won the internet's heart

    After a  nonagenarian teacher’s daughter Julia Krohn Mechling shared a post on Facebook on September 1, in which he could be seen sitting in front of a computer to deliver an online lecture, the internet gave him all the love. Read here to know why.

tags #Essential 7 #MC essentials #Moneycontrol Daily



Coronavirus Essential | India's COVID-19 number reaches 50 lakh cases; country to receive 100 million doses of Russian vaccine

