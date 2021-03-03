English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : March 03, 2021 / 07:33 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Things are changing for independent directors

    Things are changing for independent directors


    The Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) said it would look to tighten eligibility and appointment rules for independent directors of listed companies. One large part of these new rules is the introduction of dual approvals. By this, firms will soon be required to get approval from shareholders, as well as the majority of the company's minority investors, to appoint or remove independent directors. Full details here. 

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    MTAR Technologies is set to open its IPO.
    IRCON OFS is set to open to non-retail investors.
    Tomorrow:

    Kilburn Engineering is set to hold a board meeting

  • Business

    Who is Kochouseph Chittilappilly?

    Kochouseph Chittilappilly is one of the most recognisable businessmen of Kerala. His name, of course, is synonymous with the four-decade-old firm V-Guard. What started off as a business with a capital investment Rs 1 lakh, a loan from his father, Chittilappily's V Guard has since soared boasting a turnover of nearly Rs 3,000 crore. Here is his story brought to you.

  • Auto

    Tesla, this is why India wants you

    India's Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that India prepared to offer incentives to Tesla to ensure that their productions costs were low. This is in case the Elon Musk-led carmaker  picks India  over China as a destination to manufacture its cars. Read here to know more.

  • Science

    A mangrove forest is protecting this village from eroding away

    Kendrapada district in Odisha hosts the famous Bhitarkanika National Park. Apart from this, it is also home to a mangrove forest which is one among the two Ramsar sites from the state. Spread across 672 sq km it has several species of mangrove plants that act as a protective layer to the land from the harsh oceanic waves emanating from the Bay of Bengal. Read about how this natural phenomenon is helping save this village here. 

  • Fintech

    In a world of PhonePe & Paytm, who will emerge on top?

    Walmart-owned PhonePe and SoftBank-backed Paytm have both claimed market leadership in February in India’s intensely-competitive digital payments space. Paytm said that it had crossed 1.2 billion monthly transactions while PhonePe said it was over 1.07 billion transactions across UPI, Cards, and Wallets. Who holds the market then? Find out in this article.

  • Tailpiece

    Whose the richest of them all?

    According to Hurun's latest report, India now has 209 billionaires, of which 177 live in India. This of course begs the question, who is the richest of them all? Take a look in this piece.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.