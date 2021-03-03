Science

A mangrove forest is protecting this village from eroding away

Kendrapada district in Odisha hosts the famous Bhitarkanika National Park. Apart from this, it is also home to a mangrove forest which is one among the two Ramsar sites from the state. Spread across 672 sq km it has several species of mangrove plants that act as a protective layer to the land from the harsh oceanic waves emanating from the Bay of Bengal. Read about how this natural phenomenon is helping save this village here.