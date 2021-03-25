The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued a circular on March 22, postponing the 100-year maturity rule for valuing perpetual bonds by two years. This clarification by SEBI came after the finance ministry had raised concerns that this rule would cause panic redemptions from mutual funds on the back of a drop in net asset values (NAV). Should you keep your AT1 bonds? Read this piece to find out.
Moneycontrol’s reporters fanned out across three cities in different parts of the country to get a sense of the state of the economy. What they found was that the impact of the coronavirus ran deep in India's roots. Ranging from hiring in corporates to the livelihoods of those who have served for decades in the country's marketplaces have been affected by this unprecedented crisis. Read all about it in this piece.
World
What happened in the Suez Canal?
Chaos took over for a significant portion of the day, after a large container ship had run aground in Egypt’s Suez Canal. This blocking the crucial international trade artery and causing a major traffic jam of shipping vessels at both ends. Read here to know how this blockage temporarily halted movement in one of the most vital shipping routes in the world.
Auto
You can now get a Tesla with Bitcoin
After the ardent endorsement of cryptocurrency, Tesla chief Elon Musk has announced that the electric car can now be purchased with Bitcoin. Take a look at the logistics of how these transactions will take place, once the facility to pay via Bitcoin is made available this year.
Policy
Supreme Court flags possible misuse of funds received through electoral bonds
The apex court of the country has flagged the issue of possible misuse of funds received through electoral bonds by political parties for illegal purposes like terrorism. In accordance with this, it has asked the Centre whether there was any control over how these funds were put to use. Catch full updates on the situation here.
Tailpiece
Flipping coffins into skateboards
People are skateboarding in Thailand now more than ever. As a result, prices for a board have also gone up. Sensing that there is a demand for them, a Thai-coffin maker Anusorn Yungyearn took to turning some of the caskets he had left-over into skateboards. Take a look at some of his pieces here.