Last Updated : March 25, 2021 / 07:16 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    SEBI resolves AT1 rule, what now?

    SEBI resolves AT1 rule, what now?

    The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued a circular on March 22, postponing the 100-year maturity rule for valuing perpetual bonds by two years. This clarification by SEBI came after the finance ministry had raised concerns that this rule would cause panic redemptions from mutual funds on the back of a drop in net asset values (NAV). Should you keep your AT1 bonds? Read this piece to find out.

    Buzzing stocks: Divi's Labs, SBI and Ashok Leyland

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    The Supreme Court of India will hear MJ Akbar's plea against journalist Priya Ramani's acquittal in the case.
    Autocomponent maker Craftsman Automation is to be listed on the bourses.
    Tomorrow:

    Barbeque Nation Hospitality's initial public offering is set to close.

    Close

  • Economy

    COVID-19 and its lasting impact on India

    Moneycontrol’s reporters fanned out across three cities in different parts of the country to get a sense of the state of the economy. What they found was that the impact of the coronavirus ran deep in India's roots. Ranging from hiring in corporates to the livelihoods of those who have served for decades in the country's marketplaces have been affected by this unprecedented crisis. Read all about it in this piece.

  • World

    What happened in the Suez Canal?

    Chaos took over for a significant portion of the day, after a large container ship had run aground in Egypt’s Suez Canal. This blocking the crucial international trade artery and causing a major traffic jam of shipping vessels at both ends. Read here to know how this blockage temporarily halted movement in one of the most vital shipping routes in the world.

  • Auto

    You can now get a Tesla with Bitcoin

    After the ardent endorsement of cryptocurrency, Tesla chief Elon Musk has announced that the electric car can now be purchased with Bitcoin. Take a look at the logistics of how these transactions will take place, once the facility to pay via Bitcoin is made available this year.

  • Policy

    Supreme Court flags possible misuse of funds received through electoral bonds

    The apex court of the country has flagged the issue of possible misuse of funds received through electoral bonds by political parties for illegal purposes like terrorism. In accordance with this, it has asked the Centre whether there was any control over how these funds were put to use. Catch full updates on the situation here. 

  • Tailpiece

    Flipping coffins into skateboards

    People are skateboarding in Thailand now more than ever. As a result, prices for a board have also gone up. Sensing that there is a demand for them, a Thai-coffin maker Anusorn Yungyearn took to turning some of the caskets he had left-over into skateboards. Take a look at some of his pieces here. 

Simply Save | Cheaper home loans: Is this the right time to buy a house?

Simply Save | Cheaper home loans: Is this the right time to buy a house?

