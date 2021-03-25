Economy

COVID-19 and its lasting impact on India

Moneycontrol’s reporters fanned out across three cities in different parts of the country to get a sense of the state of the economy. What they found was that the impact of the coronavirus ran deep in India's roots. Ranging from hiring in corporates to the livelihoods of those who have served for decades in the country's marketplaces have been affected by this unprecedented crisis. Read all about it in this piece.