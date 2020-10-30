172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-daily-your-essential-7-market-sebi-piyush-goyal-google-facebook-donald-trump-joe-biden-6037521.html?utm_content=!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 07:14 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    SEBI may tighten settlement norms

    The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is considering strengthening the settlement norms in the equity segment. SEBI's move comes in the backdrop of the Anugrah Broking default scam, where clients’ money has been lying with the broker for years. Read here to know more.

  • Big Story

    Poll battle underway in Bihar

    The first phase of the Assembly elections in Bihar recorded 55.69 per cent voter turnout, the Election Commission said. A total of 71 assembly constituencies of Bihar went to polls on October 29 in the first of the three-phase elections amid tight security and with COVID-19 guidelines in place. Find details here.

  • Your Money

    How insurance policies invest your premiums

    Many life insurance policyholders often buy covers after looking at returns promised by insurance agents. Rarely do they delve deeper to find out how their premiums will be deployed. This is especially the case with endowment policies. But, the insurance regulator has put in place regulations on how your money can be invested by life insurers. Read here.

  • Global Watch

    Trump ahead of Biden in Texas

    US President Donald Trump is ahead of his rival and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden by more than five points among the likely voters in the state of Texas, according to a poll conducted to understand the popularity of the two leaders. Find out the importance of the poll and the role of the state’s independent voters in the election here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Samsung beats Xiaomi to become No. 1

    Samsung has dethroned Xiaomi and become the number 1 smartphone brand in India, according to a report by research firm Counterpoint. The South Korean giant managed to beat Xiaomi in terms of sales and shipments during the third quarter of 2020. Read the details here.

  • Startup Tales

    Piyush Goyal wants Indian firms to go global

    Indian startups which have scaled up business can aggressively look for opportunities outside the country. And, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, which counts countries like China and Russia as member states, could be the perfect platform to help them achieve their global dreams, according to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. Read here.

  • Tailpiece

    There is a lot in a name

    Eyebrows were raised as US Senate members consistently failed to pronounce Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai’s name during the panel hearing, despite managing to correctly address Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey. The incident highlighted a consistent lack of effort to pronounce names of people of colour correctly. Read the details here.

