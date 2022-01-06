MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : January 06, 2022 / 07:18 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    More than 100 stocks post double-digit gains in current rally

    More than 100 stocks post double-digit gains in current rally

    Sentiment seems to have been driven by the return of FIIs, the absence of disruption in economic activity during the ongoing spread of Omicron, hopes of strong earnings growth in the December quarter, a rise in bank credit, and gains in the global markets. You can read the full story here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Night curfew starts in Tamil Nadu
    Tomorrow:

    New COVID-19 guidelines in Odisha

    Close

  • Business

    Exclusive | Centre works on new ease of doing business reforms

    India has closely followed the World Bank's ease of doing business guidelines until now. But with the latter now confronting a global controversy, India is set to create its own reforms. Read full story here.

  • Startup Tales

    Fractal becomes second unicorn in 2022

    With the latest investment, the company’s valuation has exceeded $1 billion giving it the unicorn status, according to industry sources. Mamaearth, valued at $1.2 billion, was the first unicorn in 2022. Read full story here.

  • Politics

    Carnival of turncoats: As defections rise ahead of Assembly polls, a look at its chequered history, impact and more

    Elections in 2021 saw many turncoats- a person who shifts allegiance from one political party to another. The trend seems to continue in 2022 as well,  in states where elections are due in the next few months. Read this In-Depth to know more about which politicians are expected to switch sides ahead of the election season.

  • Coronavirus Check

    No mix-and-match, precautionary dose same as COVID-19 vaccine previously given: Govt

    The "precautionary" or the third dose to be administered to eligible beneficiaries from January 1o will be of the same COVID-19 vaccine as the first two doses, the government said on January 5. Those who have received Covaxin will receive Covaxin, those who have received primary two doses of Covishield will receive Covishield. Read full story here.

  • Delhi Update

    Delhi reports 10,665 new COVID cases, 94% increase in 24 hours

    The daily number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital almost doubled on January 5, rising to 10,655 infections from 5,481 a day earlier. Read more here.

