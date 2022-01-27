MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : January 27, 2022 / 07:15 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

    The sharp downtrend in the market seems to have halted at the important support and the market is now ready to show upside bounce, says Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities. Read more.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Air India's handover to Tata
    Adani Wilmar IPO Opens
    Fed Interest Rate Decision
    Tomorrow:
    Arvind Kejriwal On 2-Day Visit To Poll-Bound Punjab

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Marico- Q3 Results

  • Budget 2022

    Here is what the bond market expecting

    We look forward to a tax efficient structure for debt securities with higher credit ratings. As per the current tax structure of bonds, any capital gains arising from sale of securities is taxed under the “Income from Capital Gain”. Read more.

  • Your Money

    Don’t panic! There are ways to tame market volatility, say experts

    If your investments are near your goals, take some money off the table, advises one expert. Corporate earnings are showing improvement now, and this bodes well for the markets, says another expert. Read more.

  • Auto

    How Kia Carens Stacks Up Against Hyundai Alcazar. Here’s A Comparison of Specs

    The Alcazar looks much more like its cousin – the Creta – than the Carens does the Seltos. It has a bigger grille than the Creta, with a block pattern on it; the headlights merge with the grille. Read more.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Omicron wave: COVID-19 took away two of our senses, one is smell. What is the other?

    Fake news is driving the pandemic narrative and costing lives, even during the Omicron-led third wave. Read this story and debunk all your myths.

  • Tailpiece

    In pics | India's 73rd Republic Day 2022 Tableau

    The Republic Day event and the parade were held at the Rajpath in New Delhi amid the Covid-19 scare and with various precautionary measures in place for protection. This year tableaux of 12 states were selected. See all the pictures here.

tags #Budget 2022 #coronavirus #Covid-19 #markets #MC essentials #Republic Day 2022

