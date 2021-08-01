MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : August 01, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    What's part of Sourav Mallik of Kotak for deals?

    What's part of Sourav Mallik of Kotak for deals?

    Sourav Mallik, who has over 25 years of experience in investment banking and has advised on marquee transactions like Tech Mahindra’s acquisition of Satyam, believes that the Zomato market debut has confirmed that investors have the maturity to understand and appreciate new-age companies. Read here to know why his sectoral picks include digital ecosystem, healthcare, consumer, specialty chemicals and financial services.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Lockdown will continue to be imposed in Kerala following a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.
    Tomorrow:

    Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) is scheduled to report its earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Work From Home and it's effect on coffee consumption


    Lockdowns notwithstanding, customers are getting their caffeine fix and then some. The result: a steady increase in the demand for coffee during the pandemic. Mini Ribeiro explores this nascent trend in detail here. 

  • Cryptocurrency

    Bitcoin up 22 percent in last week. What should investors do?


    There's no doubt every investor wants to be ahead of the curb. This is why when Bitcoin’s price was up 32 percent just this past week after a 53 percent fall between April 16 and July 21, it left crypto enthusiasts uncertain. Is it still financially wise to invest in this digital asset? Hiral Thanawala tells you in this piece. 

  • Your Money

    This is how fresh graduates must structure their salaries for more cash in hand


    Fresh out of college, you receive two job offers. One company gives a fixed annual salary of Rs 2.5 lakh, without any variable component. Another firm offers you a salary (CTC or cost-to-company) of Rs 4 lakh, including a signing bonus of Rs 1 lakh and a performance-linked incentive of up to Rs 1 lakh. Which of the two companies would you join? Preeti Kulkarni breaks down how to go about making an informed decision regarding payouts in this piece. 

  • Home

    Design hacks for urban homes under 1000 sq ft


    For many of us, staying inside for prolonged periods has also excited the urge to change things up - especially in compact urban homes. If you are also looking to spruce up your space within a tight budget, take a look at these pointers design experts made on redesigning compact spaces.

  • World

    Boris Johnson and his wife are expecting another baby!

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie are expecting a second baby, British media reported on July 31. Their first child, Wilfred, was born in April last year. Here's everything you need to know about the development.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.