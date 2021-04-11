English
Specials
Last Updated : April 11, 2021 / 07:11 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    What's happening in the world of IPOs?

    Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties has filed a draft document with markets regulator SEBI to raise up to Rs 800 crore through an initial public offer (IPO). Read here to know more about what the real estate developer plans to do with the funds.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Maharashtra's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is all set to meet with COVID-19 task force, amid a sharp rise in cases within the state.
    Tomorrow:

    Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is all set to campaign for the party candidate Rudra Pratap through virtual means, ahead of elections in the state.

  • Coronavirus Check

    India becomes fastest country to administer 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 85 days

    According to the government, India becomes the fastest country to administer over 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in record 85 days. Read here to know about this milestone that comes as the country battles its second wave of this deadly infection.

  • Auto

    Taking care of your car during a lockdown

    As Covid cases in urban areas rise exponentially, work-from-home arrangements may prolong your car's stay indoors too. In this piece, Parth Charan tells you how you can keep your car in good condition during these times.

  • Your Money

    Managing your credit cards through third-party apps: Is it worth it?

    There is an endless sea of apps that are available at your disposable if you're looking to simply the process of managing your credit cards. Many of them, often make you a compelling case: giving you cash-backs or rewards if you use them. In this piece, Hiral Thanawala takes you through the pros and cons of using such apps and whether you continue using them.

  • World

    Biden and his ambitious plan to rebuild America

    President Joe Biden's administration on Friday unveiled a more than $1.5 trillion budget proposal that would see funding for health, education and social services eclipse defence spending. This is a complete role reversal from the previous administration's spending. Read here to know more about why Biden's administration characterized the increase in non-defence spending as necessary to help the country recover from the Covid-19 downturn.

  • Tailpiece

    All about Bittu

    Karishma Dev Dube’s new short film Bittu, which is set in India in a remote village school that makes headlines after an incident of accidental poisoning, is in the running for an Oscar. In this piece, Neha Kirpal gives you a peak into the Dube's vision, which landed her film a slot in the Top 10 Best Live-Action Short category for the 93rd Academy Awards.

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

