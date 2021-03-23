Blocking IP addresses. That is what the government is considering doing in order to execute a ban on cryptocurrencies. According to industry professionals, through this method, the government would be successful in blocking known sources of platforms permitting trading and investment of cryptocurrencies. Find full details of the story here.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events
Today: The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on a batch of pleas by various trade associations, including from real estate and power sectors, seeking extension of loan moratorium and other reliefs in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tomorrow:
Barbeque Nation Hospitality, the owner of the casual dining restaurant chain Barbeque Nation Restaurants, is set to open its initial public offering (IPO).
Jeh Wadia steps down as managing director of GoAir
Jeh Wadia has stepped down as the managing director of GoAir, in a major reshuffle in the Wadia family-owned airline. The step is possibly one of the many that the airline will now take in preparation of its long awaited initial public offering. For more, read here.
Coronavirus Check
'Increase the gap between the doses of COVISHIELD'
In a letter to state governments, the Centre has asked that the interval between the first and second dose of COVISHIELD be increased to six to eight weeks. This request was made following feedback received from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and subsequently by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19(NEGVAC). How will this affect your process of immunisation? Read here to find out.
Business
RBI reveals panel to evaluate applications for Universal Banks, Small Finance Banks
The Reserve Bank of India announced the creation of a Standing External Advisory Committee for evaluating applications for Universal Banks and Small Finance Banks. This is a part of its plan to give banking permits on a continuous basis to candidates, a process that is is commonly known as 'on-tap' licensing. Find out who comprises this panel and what it will execute in this piece.
IPO
Mobikwik mulls IPO before September
Digital payments startup One MobiKwik System Pvt is mulling an initial public offering (IPO) before September. Through the offer, the firm is planning to raise between $200 million and $250 million. Take a look at what this would mean for MobiKwik which claims a million transactions on a daily basis across its offerings.
Tailpiece
67th National Film Awards announced
The 67th National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi on March 22. The award ceremony which honours the films and artistes for 2019 was initially going to be held in May 2020 but was delayed indefinitely due to the on-start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Take a look at the full list of winners here.