Last Updated : February 19, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST

    What's happening with global markets?

    Global debt stands at $281 trillion as of February 18, according to the Institute of International Finance, versus $210 trillion in 2013. Companies and households owe significantly more. Full details here. 

    Buzzing Stocks: D-Marrt, NCC, & SBI (Read here)

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the convocation of Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal on February 19.
    Tomorrow:

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair Niti Aayog's Governing Council meeting on February 20.

  • Big Story

    FinMin and Cairn are looking to settle disputes

    Cairn Energy Plc Chief Executive Officer Simon Thomson met finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey and Finance Ministry officials on February 18. The agenda of the meeting was the find an amicable solution to the controversial retrospective tax issue. In this piece, Arup Roychoudhary and Shine Jacob look to answer all questions about the ongoing issue which the centre is making attempts to solve.

  • Careers

    What course should you do to ensure a job?

    If you've ever wondered what courses to take to ensure you land a job as soon as possible, look no further than the recent India Skills Report 2021. According to this, those who take a B.E./ B.Tech course and follow it up with an MBA are most likely to secure jobs. Want to see where you stand? Take a look here. 

  • Tech Tattle

    At Loggerheads: Facebook and Australia's new law

    The battle between the traditional media and big-tech has reached the precipice in Australia shortly after it passed a new media law. Citizens all across the globe trending #DeleteFacebook against the social media platform's decision to filter content from news agencies on its platform. In this piece, Abhinav Prakash Singh takes a look at this fight between traditional media and big-tech, as well as whether it can be replaced elsewhere in the world.

  • Sports

    IPL Auction 2021

    Auction for the Indian Premier League 2021  began on February 18 in Chennai. During this auction, a total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from Associate Nations are up for grabs for just 61 slots across the eight franchises.  Take a look at this list of unsold players from the event.

  • Tailpiece

    Are you ready for more YRF films?

    Yash Raj Films (YRF), the production and distribution company that gave audiences blockbusters like Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, the Dhoom franchise, and Ek Tha Tiger, has announced the release of five tent-pole films. In this piece, Maryam Farooqui takes you through what YRF's plans are to drag audiences into theatres.

