MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : January 22, 2021 / 08:02 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Profit-booking drags Sensex down from 50k

    Profit-booking drags Sensex down from 50k

    After opening in the green, Sensex hit an all-time high of 50,184.01, while the Nifty scaled a fresh peak of 14,753.55 in the intraday trade. However, both failed to hold the gains and succumbed to profit-booking at the fag end of the session. Read here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today: Agriculture reform laws: Farmers, govt to hold next round of talks Reliance Industries, Yes Bank, and Gland Pharma among 41 companies to declare quarterly results.

    Tomorrow: PM Modi to visit Kolkata to take part in Parakram Diwas celebrations

    Close

  • Big Story

    Fire at Serum Institute plant

    Five people lost their lives in a fire that broke out at Serum Institute of India’s facility in Pune. The maker of the COVID vaccine Covishield said equipment worth hundreds of crores were damaged in the fire. Read here to know how the incident will affect the firm.

  • Coronavirus Check

    9.99 lakh frontline workers get vaccine shots

    The number of healthcare workers who have received COVID-19 vaccine jabs in the country till the evening of the sixth day of the nationwide immunisation drive has reached 9,99,065 as per provisional reports, Union Health Ministry. Read here to know more about the nationwide inoculation drive.

  • Tech Tattle

    Google, French dailies ink payment deal

    Google and French newspapers said that they had signed an agreement aimed at opening the way to digital copyright payments from the online giant after months of heated negotiations. As per the pact, the dailies will get payment for showing news content with internet searches. Read here to know more.

  • Your Money

    Investment is not just about taxes

    Do Union Budgets really matter when it comes to your investments? To say they don’t matter would be wrong, but when it comes to managing your personal finances properly, there is much more to do than just looking to save taxes. Read this piece to know how to manage your finances.

  • Tailpiece

    Bernie, mittens and memes

    The internet was flooded with memes of US Senator Bernie Sander's outfit and his socially distanced demeanor at the inauguration of US President Joe Biden. The US Senator was spotted at the venue wearing a cozy jacket and a pair of mittens along with an envelope tucked under his arms. Read here.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bharat Biotech's vaccine is safe with enhanced immunity, says Lancet study; 10 lakh Indians vaccinated so far

Coronavirus Essential | Bharat Biotech's vaccine is safe with enhanced immunity, says Lancet study; 10 lakh Indians vaccinated so far

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.