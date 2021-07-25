Tailpiece

Delhi Crime Actor Shefali Shah in conversation with Moneycontrol

After earning accolades for her performance in the show Delhi Crime and films such as Monsoon Wedding, Dil Dhadakne Do and short film Juice, actress Shefali Shah took on a new challenge. She wrote a few scripts and decided to direct them. Two of these are ready as short films. The first is called Someday and the second is the just-released Happy Birthday Mummyji. Read excerpts from her interview with Udita Jhunjhunwala here.