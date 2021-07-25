Weekly wrap from the tech world
In the past week, several major digital platforms such as Amazon, Zomato, and Myntra, among others, faced temporary disruptions on July 22 connected to content distribution network Akamai. This is the second major internet outage to hit the world since June. Read all the other big developments in the world of technology for the week ended July 23, here.
Auto
'Want to launch Tesla in India, but import duties too high'
Soon after reports emerged that Tesla is lobbying for reduced taxes in India, Elon Musk responded to Twitter users that high import rates are pushing back entry of the e-vehicle maker in the country. Read the full story here.
Coronavirus Check
Delhi Unlocks: Here's what you need to know
Further relaxed guidelines for Delhi was released on July 24 which now allows metros and public buses to function at full capacity while theatres, cinema halls and multiplexes can open at 50% capacity. Read this story to see what else has opened up.
Tailpiece
Delhi Crime Actor Shefali Shah in conversation with Moneycontrol
After earning accolades for her performance in the show Delhi Crime and films such as Monsoon Wedding, Dil Dhadakne Do and short film Juice, actress Shefali Shah took on a new challenge. She wrote a few scripts and decided to direct them. Two of these are ready as short films. The first is called Someday and the second is the just-released Happy Birthday Mummyji. Read excerpts from her interview with Udita Jhunjhunwala here.