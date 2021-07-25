MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : July 25, 2021 / 07:13 AM IST

  • Big Story

    India's first medal from Tokyo is here!

    Former world champion Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal in the women's 49kg weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics on July 24, bringing the first medal to India at the ongoing games. With her historic triumph, she ensured that India was second on the medals tally for now, a feat that has never been achieved before by the country. Read the full story here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Tokyo Olympics: World champion PV Sindhu, boxing legend MC Mary Kom begin their campaigns
    President Kovind visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh begins
    Tomorrow:

    Further COVID relaxations kick in Delhi

  • Market Buzz

    What caused a bumper rally in Zomato stock?


    The public listing of Zomato culminated with the stock opening at a massive premium on Friday, much ahead of analyst's expectations that pegged the stock to list at about 30% premium over the issue price of Rs 76. Let's look at some of the reasons behind the stellar listing

  • Tech Tattle

    Weekly wrap from the tech world


    In the past week, several major digital platforms such as Amazon, Zomato, and Myntra, among others, faced temporary disruptions on July 22 connected to content distribution network Akamai. This is the second major internet outage to hit the world since June. Read all the other big developments in the world of technology for the week ended July 23, here.

  • Auto

    'Want to launch Tesla in India, but import duties too high'


    Soon after reports emerged that Tesla is lobbying for reduced taxes in India, Elon Musk responded to Twitter users that high import rates are pushing back entry of the e-vehicle maker in the country. Read the full story here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Delhi Unlocks: Here's what you need to know


    Further relaxed guidelines for Delhi was released on July 24 which now allows metros and public buses to function at full capacity while theatres, cinema halls and multiplexes can open at 50% capacity. Read this story to see what else has opened up.

  • Tailpiece

    Delhi Crime Actor Shefali Shah in conversation with Moneycontrol

    After earning accolades for her performance in the show Delhi Crime and films such as Monsoon Wedding, Dil Dhadakne Do and short film Juice, actress Shefali Shah took on a new challenge. She wrote a few scripts and decided to direct them. Two of these are ready as short films. The first is called Someday and the second is the just-released Happy Birthday Mummyji. Read excerpts from her interview with Udita Jhunjhunwala here.

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

