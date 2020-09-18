Last Updated : Sep 18, 2020 07:43 AM IST
Market Buzz
Happiest Minds makes investors happy
Digital solutions provider Happiest Minds Technologies witnessed better-than-expected listing premium and more than doubled investors' money on its market debut. The stock surged 123.49 percent to close at Rs 371 on the BSE and jumped 123.46 percent to Rs 370.95 on the National Stock Exchange. Read here to know more.
Big Story
Minister quits over farm ordinances
Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal, an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has resigned from her post over the government's farm ordinances, which have triggered farmers' protests across Punjab and Haryana. Read here to know why this resignation has far-reaching implications.
Your Money
Fulfill your higher education dream
It is that time of the year when overseas-bound students are getting ready to pack their bags to head for their chosen destination country for higher studies. Now, if you are looking for a bank loan to pay your fees, read here to know which bank is offering the lowest rate on education loans.
Global Watch
Rich nations grab vaccine stocks
Over a half of the future supply of COVID-19 vaccine candidates has already been cornered by a small group of wealthy nations, according to an Oxfam International report. The non-profit organisation warned that wealthy nations representing just 13 percent of the world's population have already cornered 51 percent of the promised doses. Read here.
Tech Tattle
Clock ticks on TikTok-Oracle deal
A decision on the TikTok-Oracle deal is expected to be taken by United States President Donald Trump in the next two days. This comes after he reportedly questioned ByteDance retaining a majority stake in TikTok's US operations. Read this to know more.
Startup Tales
Funds are flowing for ed-tech startups
The coronavirus pandemic has boosted learning from home and made online education mainstream overnight. Thanks to the new trend, ed-tech startups have raised $4.89 billion across 377 rounds this year, the second highest amount in a year. Find the details here.
Tailpiece
Cannabis product to fight COVID-19
A Canadian startup founded by entrepreneurs of Indian origin is planning to begin clinical trials and manufacturing of Cannabidiol, a medicinal compound derived from Cannabis, in India. The product will be used in a potential therapy for cardiac arrhythmias, or irregular heartbeat, with possible link to COVID-19. Read here.
