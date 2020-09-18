172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-daily-your-essential-7-market-happiest-minds-money-covid-19-cannabi-60-5854171.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : Sep 18, 2020 07:43 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump- start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Happiest Minds makes investors happy

    Happiest Minds makes investors happy

    Digital solutions provider Happiest Minds Technologies witnessed better-than-expected listing premium and more than doubled investors' money on its market debut. The stock surged 123.49 percent to close at Rs 371 on the BSE and jumped 123.46 percent to Rs 370.95 on the National Stock Exchange. Read here to know more.

  • Big Story

    Minister quits over farm ordinances

     Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal, an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has resigned from her post over the government's farm ordinances, which have triggered farmers' protests across Punjab and Haryana. Read here to know why this resignation has far-reaching implications.

  • Your Money

    Fulfill your higher education dream

    It is that time of the year when overseas-bound students are getting ready to pack their bags to head for their chosen destination country for higher studies. Now, if you are looking for a bank loan to pay your fees, read here to know which bank is offering the lowest rate on education loans.

  • Global Watch

    Rich nations grab vaccine stocks

    Over a half of the future supply of COVID-19 vaccine candidates has already been cornered by a small group of wealthy nations, according to an Oxfam International report. The non-profit organisation warned that wealthy nations representing just 13 percent of the world's population have already cornered 51 percent of the promised doses. Read here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Clock ticks on TikTok-Oracle deal

    A decision on the TikTok-Oracle deal is expected to be taken by United States President Donald Trump in the next two days. This comes after he reportedly questioned ByteDance retaining a majority stake in TikTok's US operations. Read this to know more.

  • Startup Tales

    Funds are flowing for ed-tech startups

    The coronavirus pandemic has boosted learning from home and made online education mainstream overnight. Thanks to the new trend, ed-tech startups have raised $4.89 billion across 377 rounds this year, the second highest amount in a year. Find the details here.

  • Tailpiece

    Cannabis product to fight COVID-19

    A Canadian startup founded by entrepreneurs of Indian origin is planning to begin clinical trials and manufacturing of Cannabidiol, a medicinal compound derived from Cannabis, in India. The product will be used in a potential therapy for cardiac arrhythmias, or irregular heartbeat, with possible link to COVID-19. Read here.

tags #Essential 7 #MC essentials #Moneyconrol essential 7 #Moneycontrol essential 7

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Spurt in Maharashtra cases raises 'second wave' concerns; Rich nations grab vaccines supplies, says Oxfam

Coronavirus Essential | Spurt in Maharashtra cases raises 'second wave' concerns; Rich nations grab vaccines supplies, says Oxfam

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.