Last Updated : Oct 31, 2020 07:22 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to jump start the day.
Market Buzz
13 entities to pay SEBI Rs 65 lakh as penalty
Markets regulator Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) has imposed a total penalty of Rs 65 lakh on 13 entities. This comes after they were found guilty of manipulating the share price of Jaisukh Dealers Ltd. Read here to know what SEBI found after conducting an investigation into their activities.
Big Story
Strong sequential rebounds for Reliance's businesses in Q2
Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) reported strong earnings, driven by the telecom and retail businesses, for the September quarter. Read here to know more about the strong rebound it saw across all businesses in this quarter.
Your Money
Even the dead need to file their taxes
Filing taxes is mandatory by law, even for the dead. As per the income-tax rules of India, a deceased person’s income-tax returns must be filed for the year in which the person died. Read here to know more about this little-known rule in Khyati Dharamsi's piece and how to go about filing income taxes for the deceased.
Global Watch
Lancet says No Trump
Scientific journal Lancet is among the latest institutions that is now urging voters not to re-elect Republican President Donald Trump in the upcoming US Presidential Elections. Read here to know the full details of what it said in a scathing editorial that touched upon the sitting president's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tech Tattle
No more online gambling in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh has placed a ban on several online betting apps and urged the Centre to consider the same. Read here to know which gaming apps are now prohibited in the state.
Startup Tales
Rising back: the Nexus formula
Nexus Venture Partners was the common behind the success of Snapdeal, ShopClues and Housing.com. However, after all three startups started failing after a few months, little was heard of Nexus for at least a couple of years. Read here to know how the VC firm is back, armed with fresh investments in exciting startups.
Tailpiece
Priorities change for millennials as work from home becomes 'new normal'
For Generation Rent, which is happy sharing an apartment with friends to save on real estate costs and wary of taking on a massive EMI burden, COVID-19 came as a surprise. Read here to know how this segment is now shuffling its priorities after many companies made work from home the 'new normal'.
