Tailpiece

Is it okay to just be okay?

Have you always felt the need for excelling at every single activity, hobby, work or anything really, you pursue? It's not a shock that most of us feel that way. Tom Vanderbilt in his new book, stresses the importance of learning new things for the sake of learning and without the pressure of being the best. Read this piece by Akshay Sawai to know more about Tom's book.