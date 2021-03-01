The last week witnessed Indian markets fall more than three percent. The BSE Sensex tanked 1,789.77 points or 3.52 percent to 49,099.99, and the Nifty50 corrected 452.60 points or 3.02 percent to 14,529.15 during the week. With this, now both benchmark indices fell around 6 percent from record-high levels. Now, the first thing markets will react to is the third-quarter GDP numbers, which were encouraging. To further understand what will keep traders busy in the coming week, read this piece.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events
Today: Budget session of Maharashtra Legislature Telecom Spectrum auction without the 5G bands Tomorrow:
PM Modi will inaugurate Maritime India Summit 2021
While addressing the farmers in Meerut, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the Centre of orchestrating the violence on Republic Day at the Red Fort in New Delhi. He also accused the BJP of lying in broad daylight about their claims of MSP. Read here to know everything the CM said in his speech.
Auto
Secret behind Tata Motors recent success
At a time when the car industry was down, Tata Motors outgrew every carmaker. The company recorded a sales growth of 32 percent with just five models. A market share which was just 4.98 at the end of FY20, jumped leaps to 6.78 percent. In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors tells us what exactly changed in the last 10 months.
In Space
ISRO's first mission of the year
ISRO launched the country's Polar rocket PSLV C-51 carrying Amazonia-1 of Brazil and 18 other satellites from the Sriharikota spaceport, in its first mission of the year. The blastoff took place at 10:24 am from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota, at the end of a nearly 26-hour countdown. Read here to know all the highlights of the mission.
Coronavirus Check
Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccination drive
The second phase of India's COVID-19 vaccination drive kicks off today. In this phase, people above the age of 60 and above 45 with comorbidities can get vaccinated. Registration for the same will start at 9 am on CoWIN 2.0 portal (at www.cowin.gov.in). Here's everything you need to know.
Tailpiece
Is it okay to just be okay?
Have you always felt the need for excelling at every single activity, hobby, work or anything really, you pursue? It's not a shock that most of us feel that way. Tom Vanderbilt in his new book, stresses the importance of learning new things for the sake of learning and without the pressure of being the best. Read this piece by Akshay Sawai to know more about Tom's book.