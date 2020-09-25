Last Updated : Sep 25, 2020 07:26 AM IST
Market Buzz
Carnage on D-Street
Investors lost Rs 4 lakh crore as, on September 24, the S&P BSE Sensex plunged more than 1,000 points and the Nifty tanked more than 300 points. The market ended in the red for the sixth day in a row in its biggest losing streak in seven months. Find out the reasons for the market mayhem here.
Big Story
Suspension of IBC proceedings extended
The government has extended the suspension of proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) by three months. With this, the halt on new bankruptcy filings will remain in place for another three months, effective from September 25. Read here.
Your Money
Health policies to get healthier
Your health insurance policies will receive a much-needed revamp as per the guidelines issued by the regulator. The revised policies, which will take effect in October, will mean cover for more illnesses and procedures at affordable prices. Read here to know more.
Global Watch
End of road for Harley in India
US-based cruiser motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson will shut down manufacturing and sales operations in India as a part of its restructuring exercise. About 70 of Harley-Davidson’s employees will be laid off as a result of the exit. Find out here why the company has decided to down shutters in India.
Tech Tattle
Mapping COVID-19 footprint
Google is introducing a feature for its Maps platform on mobile phones that will provide essential information about COVID-19. The new layer will give essential information about the rate of infections. Read here to know how this new feature will help travellers.
Startup Tales
Unacademy takes over Coursavy
Online learning firm Unacademy has acquired Coursavy, a platform for UPSC test preparation for India’s civil services exams, for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition comes on the heels of a large fundraise, where Unacademy raised $150 million led by Japan’s SoftBank. Read the details here.
Tailpiece
A drink to help you sleep tight
For those who find themselves struggling to fall asleep, especially in the time of the pandemic, PepsiCo is introducing a drink to help de-stress. The popular beverage producer is planning to launch Driftwell. Read here to know more about this innovative product.
