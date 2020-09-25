172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-daily-your-essential-7-market-d-street-bse-sensex-health-insurance-5881841.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : Sep 25, 2020 07:26 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Carnage on D-Street

    Carnage on D-Street

    Investors lost Rs 4 lakh crore as, on September 24, the S&P BSE Sensex plunged more than 1,000 points and the Nifty tanked more than 300 points. The market ended in the red for the sixth day in a row in its biggest losing streak in seven months. Find out the reasons for the market mayhem here.

  • Big Story

    Suspension of IBC proceedings extended

     The government has extended the suspension of proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) by three months. With this, the halt on new bankruptcy filings will remain in place for another three months, effective from September 25. Read here

  • Your Money

    Health policies to get healthier

    Your health insurance policies will receive a much-needed revamp as per the guidelines issued by the regulator. The revised policies, which will take effect in October, will mean cover for more illnesses and procedures at affordable prices. Read here to know more.

  • Global Watch

    End of road for Harley in India

    US-based cruiser motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson will shut down manufacturing and sales operations in India as a part of its restructuring exercise. About 70 of Harley-Davidson’s employees will be laid off as a result of the exit. Find out here why the company has decided to down shutters in India.

  • Tech Tattle

    Mapping COVID-19 footprint

    Google is introducing a feature for its Maps platform on mobile phones that will provide essential information about COVID-19. The new layer will give essential information about the rate of infections. Read here to know how this new feature will help travellers.

  • Startup Tales

    Unacademy takes over Coursavy

    Online learning firm Unacademy has acquired Coursavy, a platform for UPSC test preparation for India’s civil services exams, for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition comes on the heels of a large fundraise, where Unacademy raised $150 million led by Japan’s SoftBank. Read the details here.

  • Tailpiece

    A drink to help you sleep tight

    For those who find themselves struggling to fall asleep, especially in the time of the pandemic, PepsiCo is introducing a drink to help de-stress. The popular beverage producer is planning to launch Driftwell. Read here to know more about this innovative product.

tags #MC essentials #Moneycontrol essential 7

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | New interest for nasally administered vaccines; follow distancing even after vaccination, says expert

Coronavirus Essential | New interest for nasally administered vaccines; follow distancing even after vaccination, says expert

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.