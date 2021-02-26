Investment

Investing in Startups for HNIs

Interest to invest in Indian startups is slowly gaining steam. A steady rise in the number of micro venture capital (VC) funds and angel investor networks confirms this. Where do High Net-worth Individuals fit into this puzzle? Well, many of them are being asked to invest in this space, with the idea to invest in the next Flipkart or Facebook at the early stage. Here's a quick glance into what these individuals need to keep in mind while looking into investing in startups.