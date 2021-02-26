English
Last Updated : February 26, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Why are Indian markets in a bull phase?

    AI marketing
    The bull phase in financial markets is due to India coming out of the pandemic in an effective manner, and is not limited to the country, Securities and Exchange Board of India Chairman Ajay Tyagi said. Take a look at what Tyagi said about the state of market activity in the country here. 

    Buzzing  Stocks: Tata Power, Rain Industries, HDFC Bank (Read Here)

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at key events here


    Today:
    Traders to participate in Bharat Bandh.
    Tomorrow:

    The first virtual India Toy Fair is set to begin.

  • Tech Tattle

    Social Media has new rules to play by in India

    The government of India has released The Information Technology (Guidelines For Intermediaries And Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 to be followed by the social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter. Take a look at some of the key rules in this new legislation here. 

  • Investment

    Investing in Startups for HNIs

    Interest to invest in Indian startups is slowly gaining steam. A steady rise in the number of micro venture capital (VC) funds and angel investor networks confirms this. Where do High Net-worth Individuals fit into this puzzle? Well, many of them are being asked to invest in this space, with the idea to invest in the next Flipkart or Facebook at the early stage. Here's a quick glance into what these individuals need to keep in mind while looking into investing in startups.

  • Business

    Coinbase is going public!

    Digital exchange Coinbase has filed papers with U.S. regulators to become a publicly-traded company. This comes during a period where digital currencies continue to march toward mainstream acceptance. Read here to know more.

  • Startup Tales

    Maninder Gulati and his OYO saga

    Maninder Gulati joined the hospitality chain OYO when it turned two. Since then, he's seen it all-- from hiring to acquisition. In this piece, Priyanka Sahay profiles this Chief Financial Officer's (CFO) journey with OYO who is convinced that it is the place to be.

  • Tailpiece

    R Ashwin is the latest member of the 400 wicket club

    Ravichandran Ashwin joins the 400-wicket club, becoming the fourth Indian to take 400 wickets in Test Cricket. Take a look at who else he joins in achieving this milestone in cricket history.

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

