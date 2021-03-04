English
Last Updated : March 04, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    ED launches money-laundering investigation against Franklin Templeton

    The Enforcement Directorate has launched money-laundering investigation against Franklin Templeton and senior officials. This is the first case by an investigating agency into the asset management company since it abruptly closed six debt schemes in April 2020. Full details here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    India To Commemorate "Chabahar Day"
    EPFO will likely announce the interest rates on Provident Fund deposits.
    Tomorrow:
    SBI is going to conduct an electronic auction (e-auction) for the mortgage properties.

    Heranba Industries is set to list its equity shares.

  • Big Story

    Covaxin phase 3 trials efficacy at 81%: Bharat Biotech

    Bharat Biotech, which is developing an indigenous vaccine candidate COVAXIN, said that it was at 81 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 after the third round of clinicals trials. So, how does it compare with other global candidates? Read here to find out.

  • Tech Tattle

    No more tracking user data in Chrome ads: Google

    Google says it won’t develop new ways to follow individual users across the Internet after it phases out existing ad-tracking technology from Chrome browsers in an upcoming overhaul aimed at tightening up privacy. The search engine giant has been working on proposals to remove third-party cookies which is what advertising companies use to track user behaviour on the Internet. Full details here.

  • Business

    What is K-Pop's potential in India?

    Raking into the popularity of K-Pop in India, Korikart - a marketplace for Korean goods - is all set to venture into the offline domain with the launch of its first standalone store in Gurgaon. The company claims to have witnessed 300 percent growth in sales since March 2020 and is currently reporting over 40 percent month-on-month growth. Take a look at what Seo Youngdoo, the founder of Korikart had to say about the growing interest for Korean products in India.

  • Entertainment

    Maker of Indian Idol to continue hybrid production model this year

    Fremantle India Television Production which has worked on various shows including the singing talent hunt show Indian Idol, India's Got Talent, Ted Talks India, resorted to using online means to conduct auditions in 2020 due to the pandemic. The production of television content will continue to be in a hybrid model. In this piece, Maryam Farooqui takes a look at how COVID-19 has shaped production through the lens of Fremantle.

  • Tailpiece

    Can the pitch-talk be overshadowed by a cricketing accomplishment of Virat Kohli or his team?

    If India wins the fourth Test against England, Virat Kohli will equal the former West Indian captain Clive Llyod’s record of 36 wins and become the fourth most successful in the history of the game. In this piece, Vimal Kumar assesses if. For the for first time, the pitch-talk may be overshadowed by a truly cricketing accomplishment.

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin phase 3 trials efficacy at 81%, says Bharat Biotech; France looking to secure the Indian vaccine

