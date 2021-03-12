English
Last Updated : March 12, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST

  • Market Buzz

    FII stake in Nifty50 at five-year high

    Data from brokerage firms shows that Foreign institutional investors' (FIIs) stake in Nifty50 hit a five-year high in the December quarter of FY21. Signs of improvement in macroeconomic indicators, abundant liquidity infusion by central banks globally, weakness in the dollar index and strong quarterly earnings created base strong foreign fund inflow into the Indian financial market. But will the momentum sustain? Read here to find out.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate activities related to Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. The Mahotsav is a series of events organised to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence.
    Night curfew in Patiala from today.
    Tomorrow:

    Uttarakhand will hold Vasantotsav 2021

  • Big Story

    India Inc will not see another quarter of profits

    In all likelihood, Indian companies will not see bumper profits for the January-March quarter of FY 20-21. To begin with, many businesses have been complaining about the rising costs of commodities and inputs over the past few months. What could be the other reasons? Read this piece to understand in depth.

  • Startup Tale

    SaaS unicorn Icertis now valued at $2.8 billion

    Icertis announced that it has raised around $80 million as part of its Series F round. The company's valuation now stands at $2.8 billion, growing triple the size since its last funding round in July 2019. After Freshworks, Icertis now is the second most valuable SaaS unicorn in the Indian startup circuit. Read here to know more.

  • Tech Tattle

    New Netflix plan for mobile users

    Netflix is testing a new mobile plan in India. It is called 'Mobile+', which will allow users to stream content in 720p high definition (HD). The new plan will cost Rs 299 per month. It can also be accessed on a PC, Mac, or Chromebook. To know all the details, click here.

  • Coronavirus check

    Situation in Maharashtra worsens

    Situations look grim regarding the spiraling coronavirus cases in  Maharashtra. As of late evening March 11, the state recorded its highest one-day spike this year- 14, 317 cases. A complete one-week lockdown was announced in Nagpur, from March 15 to 21. CM Thackeray has said that a decision to impose lockdown in some other areas will be taken in two-three days. Read the full story here.

  • Tailpiece

    AI will write subtitles for movies from now

    Eros Now has joined hands with Google Cloud to use its artificial intelligence technology for streaming the entire range of its movies and originals with automated subtitles. Eros Now CEO Ali Hussein has decided to give the process of subtitling a tech edge, thus removing humans from the equation. Read here to know all about this.

Coronavirus Essential | CM Uddhav Thackeray to announce Maharashtra lockdown decision in a few days; one year since WHO declared the pandemic

