Silver’s glitter began to wear off on February 2, 2021, after having surged to an eight-year-high of over $30 an ounce the previous day. In fact, Social media sites such as Reddit were behind the #silversqueeze with Reddit’s Wall Street Bets mobilizing investors with discussion on “The biggest short squeeze in the world”. Read here to know more.
How does the Budget impact interest rates and debt fund investors?
The current interest rates reflect the support needed for a pandemic-hit economy. At 4 percent and 3.35 percent, respectively, the RBI repo and reverse repo rates are at record low levels. What are the implications of such low-interest rates? In this piece, Joydeep Sen brings you all the details.
Apple CEO Tim Cook has been ordered by a judge to face a seven-hour deposition as part of its legal battle with Epic Games. The judge also denied Apple’s attempts to subpoena Samsung in the case with Epic Games. Full details here.
Your Money
Miliennials and saving money
The pandemic has forced everyone to re-think their financial plans, more so for millennials. To start fixing money problems, you first have to face them — but not all at once and right this second. That’s a reminder for those who obsess, rather than avoid. Read here to know how one can go about planning finances early.
World
What's happening in Myanmar?
A coup in Myanmar has left the military in control under a one-year state of emergency, while the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and other senior politicians have been detained. Take a look at this explainer to understand how this situation is unfolding in the country.
Economy
Corporate tax collection to improve next fiscal
Corporate tax collection would take a year or two to stabilise and reflect the full impact of the corporate tax rate reduction announced in 2019, PC Mody, chairman at Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview a day after the Union Budget 2021-22 was presented. Read the full interview here.
Coronavirus Check
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine 91.6% effective in late-stage trial
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine was 91.6 percent effective in preventing people from developing COVID-19, according to peer-reviewed results from its late-stage clinical trial published in The Lancent international medical journal on February 2. What does this mean for the race to find a potential vaccine? Read here to know more.