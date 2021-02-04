Bulls remained in the driver's seat for the third consecutive day on January 3, pushing benchmark indices to fresh record highs. While the S&P BSE Sensex hit a fresh record high of 50,526, the Nifty50 hit a high of 14,868 levels. Click here to find out what should investors do on February 4.
Buzzing Stocks: Mphasis, Bharti Airtel and Titan Company (Read Here)
Big Story
Why DICGC Act amendment is big news for small depositors
In her Budget address, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to amend the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation Act (DICGC). This is aimed at enabling depositors of troubled banks to access their money through DICGC route even if banks are temporarily unable to meet the obligations. This announcement assumes significance, particularly for smaller depositors. Find out more here.
Govt warns Twitter of consequences for defying orders to block accounts alleging 'farmer genocide'
The Centre sent a notice to Twitter for reinstating accounts and tweets supporting the farmers’ protest despite a directive by the the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) to block them for posing a threat to public order. The notice warns the social media platform of penal action for "non-compliance of directions issued under section 69-A of the IT Act”. Read more here.
Big Picture
How Jeff Bezos and Amazon changed the world
Amazon is the third-most valuable US company – behind Apple and Microsoft – with a market capitalization of around US$1.7 trillion, greater than the gross domestic product (GDP) of all but a dozen or so countries. Click here to find out how Jeff Bezos and Amazon changed the world.
World
‘Concerned’ world leaders push for Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s release
Several nations, including Australia and Germany, have voiced their concerns over Russia's decision to jail opposition politician and Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for up to three and a half years on charges of parole violation. Read more here.
Economy
Interview | I believe we can exceed divestment target for FY22: Anurag Thakur
Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur is confident that even though some Union Budget targets may seem difficult, they are all achievable. Speaking to Moneycontrol in an exclusive post-Budget interview, Thakur said that the divestment target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore for 2021-22 will not only be met, but will be exceeded as well. Read about the full interaction here.
Coronavirus impact
2020 worst year in history of aviation, air travel demand plunged by 65.9%: IATA
The COVID-19 pandemic-hit 2020 was recorded as the worst year ever in the history of global aviation, with the overall demand (revenue passenger kilometres or RPKs) plunging by 65.9 percent, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on February 3. International passenger demand fell by 75.6 percent vis-a-vis 2019, whereas, the cumulative drop in domestic aviation was 48.8 percent in 2020 as compared to the previous year. Read more details here.