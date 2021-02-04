Economy

Interview | I believe we can exceed divestment target for FY22: Anurag Thakur

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur is confident that even though some Union Budget targets may seem difficult, they are all achievable. Speaking to Moneycontrol in an exclusive post-Budget interview, Thakur said that the divestment target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore for 2021-22 will not only be met, but will be exceeded as well. Read about the full interaction here.