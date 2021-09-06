MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : September 06, 2021 / 07:17 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market buzz

    Positive momentum may continue

    Positive momentum may continue

    Healthy buying in most sectors pushed the Indian market into unchartered territory last week. The market is expected to see the continuation of the rally even as global cues and macro numbers will dictate the trend. Read this piece to know what the top analysts say.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    NEET PG admit cards to be released
    Assam reopening schools, colleges
    The Philippines lifting travel ban on India
    Tomorrow:
    Foreigners can enter Canada for non-essential travel

    Uttarakhand COVID-19 curfew ends

    Close

  • Big Story

    In Bengal, it’s ‘khela hobe’ once again

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee unsuccessfully contested the 2021 Assembly elections from the Nandigram constituency. She will have to become an elected representative of the people by November 5 to retain her post. Didi will contest by-polls from Bhabanipur constituency. Read more here.

  • Your Money

    Tips to become a successful investor

    A core tenet of investing, discipline is a common thread binding all successful investors. Markets have always rewarded those who displayed discipline with their investments. Read on to know more.

  • Auto

    COVID to drive up auto prices

    A surge in COVID-19 cases from the delta variant in several Asian countries that are the main producers of auto-grade chips is worsening the supply shortage. It is further delaying a return to normal auto production and increasing prices. Read this article to know more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Realme 9 series announced

    Realme India and Europe CMO Francis Wong have confirmed that Realme will make another big announcement at its September 9 event. Wong confirmed that information about the Realme 9 series will be disclosed during the event. Read more here.

  • Tailpiece

    Paralympics closing ceremony

    The 2020 Paralympic Games, delayed by a year due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, officially ended on September 5. Here are some of the most stunning pictures from the closing ceremony.

