Last Updated : April 06, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST

  • Market Buzz

    How will the recent restrictions affect retail and recreation spaces?

    According to credit rating agency CRISIL, The fresh round of government restrictions will further weaken mobility to retail and recreation spaces in more-affected states, particularly Maharashtra. Read here to know more about how CRISIL sees the second wave of coronavirus affecting the operations across the country.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Voters in West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are all set to exercise their franchise, adhering to COVID-19 safety protocol to elect new governments.
    Tomorrow:

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to  commence his annual interaction with students Pariksha Pe Charcha.

  • Big Story

    Ixigo to join the IPO bandwagon

    Weeks after the market debut of Easemytrip.com, leading online travel marketplace Ixigo, backed by a raft of investors such as Sequoia Capital, Elevation Capital (formerly called SAIF Partners) and MakeMyTrip, is planning to kick off plans for an initial public offering (IPO) in FY 22. Find full details in this story. 

  • Tech Tattle

    Facebook suffers massive data leak

    Shortly after the Mobikwik incident, Facebook encountered a massive data breach where personal details such as phone numbers of around 6.1 million (61 lakh) Indians on Facebook have allegedly been leaked online and posted on hacking forums. Read here to know why Alon Gal, co-founder and chief technical officer of cybersecurity firm Hudson Rock, thinks it is extremely likely that your phone number was leaked.

  • Business

    What are Laxmi Prasad's plans for Trujet?

    It was not too long ago when Laxmi Prasad was in the running for Air India with his Interups fund. Now, he is banking on Trujet to give wing to his aviation ambitions in India. Moneycontrol's Prince Thomas takes you through Prasad vision for Trujet, which includes expanding Trujet’s fleet to over 100 aircraft from just 7 now, in this piece.

  • Startup Tales

    Swiggy says it has raised $800 million

    Food delivery app Swiggy has raised $800 million in a new round of funding that will value it at $5 billion. Read here to know more about this crucial fund raise that comes ahead of its rival Zomato's initial public offering (IPO).

  • Tailpiece

    The SAG awards!

    The SAG awards for best performances in film and television in 2020 were handed out in a virtual ceremony due to the ongoing global COVID pandemic. Take a look at the winners in key categories.

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

