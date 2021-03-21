English
Last Updated : March 21, 2021 / 07:04 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    FIIs and MFs bet on these star performers of FY21

    Stocks that are available at a lower price, but have healthy financials and the potential to turn multi-baggers are every investor's favourite. However, such stocks are limited. Moneycontrol does an analysis to list down these golden stocks. Read here to know which ones are those.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Delhi CM Kejriwal addresses Kisan Mahapanchayat in Punjab
    Amit Shah releases BJP's manifesto for Bengal
    Tomorrow:
    Schools in Tamil Nadu will be shut due to rising COVID cases

    Jal Shakti Abhiyan begins

  • Big Story

    Rajnath Singh-Lloyd Austin meet

    India and the US resolved to further expand their global defence and security cooperation including military-to-military engagement, information sharing, logistics support as both sides vowed to work for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Read here to know all about the meet between Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.

  • Your Money

    Last minute tax planning tips

    As the financial year-end draws closer, people scramble to make last-minute tax-saving plans to reduce their income tax. Read here to know how simple investments can save your tax.

  • Auto

    This week in Auto

    The past week was quite busy for the automotive industry. To begin with, the government clarified that there will be no toll booth anywhere in the country within the next year. Then, we also saw the scrappage incentive scheme being rolled out. To know everything else that happened in the past week for the auto industry, read here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Panic and politics marred AstraZeneca's vaccine roll out in Europe

    European countries hastily suspended AstaZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, amplifying safety concerns around the world despite the endorsement of the jab by regulators and experts. While Indian authorities have backed the vaccine, some experts say the government should be more transparent with information on adverse effects. Read this in-depth piece to know more.

  • Tailpiece

    Binge worthy Korean Dramas

    Netflix has some of the most amazing Korean shows. From the ones with blood and gore from swords decapitating heads and gouging torsos and arrows piercing eyes to romance and comedy and family dramas, its a wholesome package. Read this piece for your curated binge list of K-drama.

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

