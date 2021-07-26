MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : July 26, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

  • Market Buzz

    10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

    On Monday, the market will first react to the earnings of Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, and ITC, which were announced in the after-market hours on Friday and Saturday. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Amazon Prime Day sale to kick-off
    Gujarat to reopen schools for classes 9-11
    Tomorrow:
    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit India

    Congress likely to go for a cabinet expansion in Rajasthan

  • Big story

    Mary Kom enters Olympic pre-quarters, Manish Kaushik bows out


    The 38-year-old Mary Kom, who is a 2012 Olympic bronze-medallist, prevailed 4-1 against a rival who is 15 years her junior and a Pan American Games bronze-medallist. Read more on this here.

  • Coronavirus check

    Jammu and Kashmir govt lifts weekend curfew from all districts


    As per the order, public and private educational institutions are permitted to seek personal attendance of limited vaccinated staff for administrative purposes. Read this news piece here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Facebook's Cloud Gaming service is now available on Apple devices


    Facebook is currently allowing Apple devices (iPhones and iPads) to make use of its cloud gaming services. Using a web app designed for the devices, people in the US and parts of Canada and Mexico can now play and stream games using the cloud service. Read more.

  • Sports

    Mumbai Indians to face Chennai Super Kings on September 19 In UAE


    The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the pandemic, will resume on 19th September in Dubai, BCCI announced in a statement on July 24. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    Why is everyone calling 2021 Olympics Tokyo 2020?

    Why are the Olympics still carrying the Tokyo 2020 name when they're taking place in 2021? Apparently, when it comes to Olympics, replacing a "0" with a "1" is easier said than done. Read more on this here.

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

