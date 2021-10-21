MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : October 21, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

  • Market Buzz

    IRCTC share price slide continues

    IRCTC share price fell more than 18 percent intraday after closing 8.75 percent down in the previous session. The slide comes after the stock rose more than 40 percent during the month. More on this here

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Karnataka school reopening
    Tomorrow:

    Maharashtra COVID-19 curb relaxations

    Close

  • Big Story

    Bitcoin hits new record above $65,000

    Bitcoin struck a record high on October 20 as it briefly soared above $65,000, a day after its foray onto Wall Street, as stocks largely held steady as investors tracked earnings and economic data. Read more here

  • Coronavirus Check

    Week-long paid holiday in Russia to curb COVID-19

    At a televised meeting with officials, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he supported a government proposal to "declare non-working days between October 30 and November 7 throughout the country". More on this here.

  • Your Money

    UNI Pay 1/3rd credit card: Should you apply for it?

    Here is a credit card that allows you to pay your dues partially with no interest charges or penalties. Are there any caveats? Click here to read the detailed review.

  • Tech Tattle

    Now, post on Instagram from your desktop

    A little over a decade after its launch, Instagram will finally allow you to create posts on the desktop. The company tested the feature a few months ago, but now it has confirmed that users will be able to post from desktop starting October 21. Read more here

  • Auto

    Chip shortage hits Renault production

    The supply problems would cost Renault, which is set to publish its third-quarter sales on October 22, over a third more than the 220,000 lost vehicles it forecast in early September. Read more here

