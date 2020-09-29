172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-daily-your-essential-7-ipos-listing-farmer-protests-wealth-management-trump-tax-details-small-case-origin-space-google-meet63-5896191.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 07:27 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Markets Buzz

    Three IPOs on the cards

    Three IPOs on the cards

    At least three companies will launch their initial public offerings (IPOs) and two others will make their market debut towards the fag end of the week, making it one of the busiest weeks in months for public listings on Dalal Street. Read here to know more.

  • Big Story

    Farmers’ anger boils over

  • Your Money

    Make money while making a difference

    The coronavirus pandemic has provided a watershed moment for wealth managers to recognise the importance of sustainable and socially responsible investment practices. Here is why the concept is gaining heft.

  • Global Watch

    Taxing times for Trump

    The bombshell revelations that US President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes the year he ran for office and paid no income taxes at all in many others threaten to hurt his appeal among blue-collar voters. Find out here why the new findings are crucial in the upcoming US elections.

  • Tech Tattle

    Google Meet sets time limit

    Google Meet users have to cut short their meeting time now. The video-chatting app will limit the free version of meetings to 60 minutes. Non-enterprise G Suite users won’t be able to use the free video-calling service on Google Meet for more than an hour. Details are here.

  • Startup Tales

    smallcase has big plans

    Investment startup smallcase has raised a $14 million in Series B round. While the platform has so far operated by selling its service to brokerages, it also wants to reach out to consumers directly. Read the details here.

  • Tailpiece

    Mining in outer space

    A space start-up in China is all set to send out the world’s first mining robot into space to identify and extract resources. Origin Space will be sending out the world’s first mining robot named into space by November 2020. Read here to know more.

tags #MC essentials #Moneycontrol Daily

Must Listen

Rajneeti | What effect will the farm bills have on the future of agriculture in India?

Rajneeti | What effect will the farm bills have on the future of agriculture in India?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.