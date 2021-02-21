MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : February 21, 2021 / 07:13 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Two new IPOs in March

    The IPOs of specialty chemicals company Laxmi Organics and precision engineering solutions company MTAR Technologies are expected to hit the public markets by March. Both these companies received their approval from SEBI on February 20. Read more here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Civic poll voting in six major cities of Gujarat.
    Tomorrow:
    PM Modi will dedicate several projects to the nation in the oil and gas sector, along with the railway sector during his visit to Assam and West Bengal.

    Assembly floor test in Puducherry ordered by its governor.

    Close

  • Big Story

    FM Sitharaman on fuel price hike

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the central and state government must deliberate on how the hiked prices of fuel can be reduced. Read here to know more.

  • In Space

    Stunning images of the Red Planet

    NASA released pictures of its newest rover being lowered onto the dusty red surface after the world got its first close-up look at a Mars landing. You can click here to view the breathtaking photos of the Red Planet.

  • Sports

    Naomi Osaka wins Australia Open final

    Japan's Naomi Osaka beat Jennifer Brady in straight sets in the Australian Open final to win her fourth major title. You can read all about the game here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Second warning for Mumbai

    Mumbai has been warned again by mayor Kishori Pednekar against flouting revised COVID-19 rules. Either follow the rules or face a lockdown is her clear message to the city. Read the full story here.

  • Tailpiece

    Story behind world's best-blended scotch

    Ballantine has been voted Europe's No 1 Scotch whisky and also World's Best Blended Scotch 2020. But, did you know that its origins trace back to the 1800s? Read this piece to know the full story behind this iconic alcohol drink.

