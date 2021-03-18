English
Last Updated : March 18, 2021 / 07:16 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    You are looking to get into an IPO, what's next?

    While 2020 may be plagued with the vision of a pandemic that disrupted operations globally, it will also be remembered for the number of initial public offerings (IPOs) that come out. For the uninitiated, IPOs are all the rage-- especially with a record number of retail investors interested in trading. Here is everything you need to know before you get a slice of the pie.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    The Supreme Court will hear the plea challenging Rhea Chakraborthy's bail. This is after she was granted bail in October 2020, a month after she had been arrested by the central anti-drug agency on charges related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case.
    Tomorrow:

    Specialty chemical company Anupam Rasayan India is likely to finalise the IPO share allotment.

  • Business

    One blog post later, Vishal Gondal is in legal soup

    Vishal Gondal, known for GOQii and FAU-G, has found himself in a mess. A post about the ills of real money gaming in the country found Gondal's mailbox flooded, as he received several legal notices from companies. Read here to know what he had to say about his experience with the same.

  • Tech Tattle

    What is the Internet of Things?

    The Internet of Things is a connected network of devices that can communicate with each other without the need for human intervention. They can send data between each other and even control one another in various ways. Why is it important? Well, it is because it is radically changing the way we live. For instance, fitness watches are already smart enough to monitor your heart rate and dial your emergency contacts in case they notice some irregular heart rate patterns via IoT. Learn more about it here. 

  • Coronavirus Check

    India is fine with the AstraZeneca vaccine

    Amid concerns about the possible side-effects of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, Indian government's health official VK Paul informed at a press briefing on March 17 that there was 'no signal of concern' regarding the use of the vaccine in the country. Read here to know why India is firm with its intention to use it.

  • Auto

    Centre considers to increase re-registering fee of 15-year-old vehicles

    What would it take for you to part with a 15-year-old car? Well, the government is hoping to find out by issuing a draft notification to increase the cost of renewal of registration of vehicles older than 15 years. Here is everything you need to know about it.

  • Tailpiece

    Art for digital?

    Art is usually defined as the application of human skill towards a creative endeavour. This is typically visual but can be auditory, and it can even be without both, believe it or not. Take a look at how art is being redefined through the digital medium.

