Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 07:19 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Markets Buzz

    SEBI says yes to Rs 6,000 crore IPO by Gland Pharma

    Gland Pharma, which is majorly owned by  China’s Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical, received a crucial Yes from the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) to float a Rs 6,000 crore initial public offering. If the listing plans of the Hyderabad-based injectable drug maker fructify, it would mark the first major IPO by an Indian company that has a Chinese parent. Read here to know more.

  • Your Money

    Where are the women financial advisors?

    As per industry estimates, of the total number of mutual fund distributors, only 20 percent are women. In fact, they account for around 10 percent of the total Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Registered Investment Advisers (RIAs). After a survey revealed that six times more women preferred to deal with a female financial adviser than men the question remains: where are the women advisors? Read here to know more.

  • Big Story

    Festive season sees e-tailers clock $4.8 billion in GMV

    The six day long festive season sale, which started on October 16, is expected to have garnered $4.8 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV), according to consultancy firm Forrester Research. Indian e-retailer Flipkart, according to the firm, has sold as many as 110 products every second. Read here to know more about how this week of sales pushed business in the internet realm amid the coronavirus-induced pandemic.

  • Global Watch

    Volunteer for AstraZeneca's trial of a COVID-19 vaccine dies

    A patient who had signed up to be on the clinical trial of AstraZeneca and Oxford COVID-19 vaccine has died, according to Brazilian health authority Anvisa. Read here to know more.

  • Tech Tattle

    More restrictions coming Chinese Media's way

    The Trump administration is hitting Chinese media outlets in the US with new restrictions. This move will further worsen the already tense relations between the countries. Read here to know more about how these new measures proposed will require some Chinese media outlets to register as foreign missions and identify their employees working under them.

  • Startup Tales

    This Startup is helping pharma companies find digital roots

    Doceree, a digital marketing technology startup based in Delhi is helping large pharma companies find their way through a world that is incredibly relying on the internet to conduct business. Read here to know the secret behind how it was able to roll out a campaign on its platform at half the price of what companies would have originally spent on marketing their goods.

  • Tailpiece

    Pick up a sweet from your local vendor this season

    While the government has relaxed several norms relating to the celebration of festivals like Navratri and Diwali which are around the corner, sweet shops in the country's national capital are still struggling to make ends meet. Take a look at what sweet shop vendors and gift salesmen in Delhi had to say in the midst of a quiet COVID-19 festival season.

