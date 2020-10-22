Your Money

Where are the women financial advisors?

As per industry estimates, of the total number of mutual fund distributors, only 20 percent are women. In fact, they account for around 10 percent of the total Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Registered Investment Advisers (RIAs). After a survey revealed that six times more women preferred to deal with a female financial adviser than men the question remains: where are the women advisors? Read here to know more.