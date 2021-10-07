Market Buzz

Flurry of IPOs around Diwali to force online giants to price their IPO reasonably

PayTM and Nykaa, among the top contenders in investor interest, plan on a reasonable pricing of their pre-Diwali IPOs, sources suggest. They and a clutch of new-age online aspirants are awaiting regulator SEBI’s approval to capitalise on the festival season. Read the full story here.