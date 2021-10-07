MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : October 07, 2021 / 07:13 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Flurry of IPOs around Diwali to force online giants to price their IPO reasonably

    PayTM and Nykaa, among the top contenders in investor interest, plan on a reasonable pricing of their pre-Diwali IPOs, sources suggest. They and a clutch of new-age online aspirants are awaiting regulator SEBI’s approval to capitalise on the festival season. Read the full story here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Mamata Banerjee will take oath as Bhabanipur MLA
    Delhi govt to start 'anti-dust' campaign
    Tomorrow:

    Air Force Day 2021

    Close

  • Economy

    Five things to note as RBI gears up for Friday policy decision on rates

    The Reserve Bank began its October review of the monetary policy on October 6 and a decision on interest rates will be announced at the end of the three-day meet on October 7. Here are five things to expect from the rate-setting team of the MPC.

  • Startup Tales

    They slayed COVID, went on to build a unicorn: Meet the founders of Licious

    Abhay Hanjura and Vivek Gupta's startup - Licious - has grown from strength to strength, raising two back-to-back rounds of funding, the latest catapulting it to the unicorn club, as it is now valued at a billion dollars. Even as the founders were battling COVID-19 in the hospital, their start up's revenue grew by 25 percent. Read the story of this unicorn startup's founders here.

  • Politics

    Can the Congress adversity into an opportunity?

    While it may seem as if the party is on a fratricidal course, there appears to be little doubt that Congress is also amid a churning. The two seemingly-contradictory positions are indeed baffling at this stage. How can the Congress turn the table in their favour? Read here to know more.

  • World

    China power shortage to benefit textile exporters but high cotton prices a dampener

    After the imposition of sanctions on China’s textile hub Xinjiang by the US, the UK and the European Union, experts now indicate that a power shortage in the neighbouring country will further benefit India’s textile exporters. Read the full story here.

  • Tailpiece

    HBO Max drops the teaser of 'House of Dragon'

    HBO Max has dropped the teaser trailer of its much-anticipated show, 'House of the Dragons', which is a prequel to its widely acclaimed show, 'Game of Thrones'. The teaser was released on October 5 and the show is set to air next year, in 2022. Read the full story here.

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

