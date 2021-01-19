MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : January 19, 2021 / 07:44 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jumpstart the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    What's happening with global markets?

    Global stock markets sank on Monday as soaring COVID-19 cases offset investor hopes of a quick economic recovery, even after data showing that the Chinese economy rebounded faster-than-expected in the fourth quarter of 2020. Full details here.

    Buzzing Stocks: IndiGo, Bajaj Finserv, and MMFS (Read here)

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    The Bhushan Power case is slotted to be heard in the Supreme Court at 11 a.m.
    Tomorrow:

    Indigo Paints IPO to open.

  • Big Story

    Around 3.81 lakh people vaccinated

    The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said it has so far vaccinated a total of 3.81 lakh healthcare workers across the country. Find full details here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Rollable smartphone to masks?

    At this year's CES, many innovative devices were announced across different categories. Some products came with the expected upgrades. Take a look at some of these products.

  • Entertainment

    Can Tom and Jerry save the day?

    While Bollywood continues to keep its upcoming releases under wraps, producers across the Atlantic continue to keep the ball rolling. In this piece, Maryam Farooqui assesses whether these projects could help revive the Indian box office.

  • Your Money

    Catching up on your retirement?

    Retirement is a non-negotiable reality for almost everyone. While many young people tend to brush aside the idea of saving up for retirement, it is never too late to begin thinking about it. Dev Ashish tells you how in this piece. 

  • Tailpiece

    How much time are your kid's spending on screens?

    It's almost a year into the pandemic. Parents across the world are witnessing their children slide into a slippery path as much of life becomes dependent digitally. Read here to know-how remaining limits have vaporized as computers, tablets, and phones became the centerpiece of school and social life, and weeks of stay-at-home rules bled into each other.

Coronavirus Essential | Over 2 lakh Indians vaccinated in 2 days; Recoveries in India cross 1 crore

