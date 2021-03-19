English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : March 19, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jumpstart the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    What's happening in the world of IPOs?

    What's happening in the world of IPOs?

    Private air carrier Go Air likely to file a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for its initial public offering (IPO) in April to raise around Rs 4,000 crore. Find full details about this offering here. 

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Online travel agency Easy Trip Planners is expected to debut at 50 percent premium on the bourses.
    Tomorrow:

    Shekhawati Utsav which celebrates the rich heritage, culture and festivals of the Shekhawati region of Rajasthan is set to kick off.

    Close

  • Coronavirus Check

    Adverse reactions to a COVID-19 vaccine will be covered under health insurance

    Well, at least that is what India's insurance regulator says. With many Indians gearing up to take the vaccine, IRDAI has come to clarify that hospitalisation due to adverse reactions after taking the COVID-19 vaccine will indeed covered under health insurance. Get the full picture here. 

  • Business

    Future Group is waiting for the Supreme Court hearing

    Kishore Biyani said that Delhi High Court's order of March 18 had no bearing on the status quo of the case since it was already in the Supreme Court. The next hearing for the retailer's case will be heard in the apex court in April. Catch up on the latest in the case here. 

  • Politics

    Mithun Chakraborty and Bengal Politics

    Famous for his dance moves and charismatic personality on screen, Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty is now breaking into a new pair of shoes: politics. While the actor is testing political waters again, it is unclear if he will contest the election, which has been billed by some as yet another turning point for the state. Read about his journey from reel to real here. 

  • World News

    Spain adopts euthanasia law

    Spain became the sixth country in the world, the fourth in Europe, to allow physician-assisted suicide and euthanasia for long-suffering patients with incurable diseases and for people with unbearable permanent conditions. Check the full story here. 

  • Tailpiece

    Lighting up Yemen, one solar lamp at a time

    Ten trailblazing Yemeni women have overcome scepticism and ridicule to bring electricity to their villages, illuminating lives with a micro-grid solar business that they hope to expand across their war-torn region. Take a look at how they managed this feat here. 

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Macro Minutes Podcast | Supply side challenges holding back export growth : FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai

Macro Minutes Podcast | Supply side challenges holding back export growth : FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.