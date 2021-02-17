MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk CXO Roundtable on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : February 17, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Lodha's here!

    Lodha's here!

    Macrotech Developers (formerly Lodha Developers), one of India’s largest real estate players, has filed a draft red herring prospectus with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The firm is looking to raise around Rs 2,500 crore via an initial public offer. Read here to know more.

    Buzzing Stocks: Lupin, Ambuja Cements, Pidilite Industries (Read Here)

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    SEBI is set to meet today to discuss a range of issues.
    Tomorrow:

    Railtel set to close the issue. Also, PM Modi to launch the 'Mahabahu-Brahmaputra’and lay the foundation stone of Dhubri Phulbari Bridge as well as perform 'Bhoomi Pujan' for construction of Majuli Bridge, Assam via video conferencing.

    Close

  • Big Story

    Tata Group to buy 68% stake in BigBasket for over Rs 9,000 crore

    Indian conglomerate Tata group will buy a 68 percent stake in online grocery startup BigBasket for Rs 9,100-Rs 9,200 crore. Here's everything you need to know about this purchase that will translate into an enterprise value of Rs 13,500 crore for BigBasket who is currently backed by AliBaba.

  • Auto

    Jaguar EVs and the Indian Buyer

    On February 15, carmaker Jaguar said that it plans to turn into an electric car establishment by 2024. Unlike Volvo which made a similar announcement, Jaguar has a clear plan and vision in place. In this piece, Parth Charan tells you what the impact of this decision will be on the auto market.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Four Indians contract South African variant of coronavirus

    Four persons in India have been infected with the South Africa strain of coronavirus, the Government of India said on February 16. Apart from this, one other person has been found to have contracted the strain of the virus originating in Brazil. Full details on the situation here. 

  • Sports

    Is it time for Kohli to pass on the captaincy baton for test matches?

    By the time the Test series gets over, Kohli in all likelihood (unless for any reason he misses the last two matches of the series to be played in Ahmadabad) will also join Dhoni in an exceptional club of leading 60 Test matches for the country. In this piece, Vimal Kumar takes a look at whether it's time for the skipper to pass on the baton to someone else for test matches.

  • Tailpiece

    What's the issue with doing away with the one-year LLM course?

    Earlier this year in January, the Bar Council of India said it would be doing away with the one-year LLM (Master of Laws) courses across institutes in India. This meant that it would be scrapped for all legal aspirants. Read here to know how this decision could potentially impact those looking to expand their skillset in the field.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Another lockdown in Mumbai likely if people continue to flout rules, says Mayor; South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccines

Coronavirus Essential | Another lockdown in Mumbai likely if people continue to flout rules, says Mayor; South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccines

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.