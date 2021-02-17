Sports

Is it time for Kohli to pass on the captaincy baton for test matches?

By the time the Test series gets over, Kohli in all likelihood (unless for any reason he misses the last two matches of the series to be played in Ahmadabad) will also join Dhoni in an exceptional club of leading 60 Test matches for the country. In this piece, Vimal Kumar takes a look at whether it's time for the skipper to pass on the baton to someone else for test matches.