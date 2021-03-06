English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : March 06, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • What's happening in the world of IPOs?

    Fino Payments Bank finally kicks off its IPO plans

    Fino Payments Bank finally kicks off its IPO plans


    Mumbai-based Fino Payments Bank, which is backed by big guns like  BPCL, ICICI Group, Blackstone, IFC, Intel Capital, and LIC has officially kicked off its plans for an Initial Public Offering. The payments service is looking to raise around Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 1,200 crore, on the back of an unprecedented surge in digital transactions, post the outbreak of COVID-19. Read all about it in this story. 

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    The farmers' protest which took shape to agitate against the three contentious farm reform laws passed by the Centre will reach 100 days.
    Tomorrow:

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to address a mega rally in Brigade Parade Ground in a bid to solidify the BJP campaign in poll-bound West Bengal.

  • Big Story

    Will the government slash fuel prices ahead of elections?


    The central government is likely to cut taxes on petrol and diesel ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections in five states if crude oil prices continue the northward march. However, it is not just the centre that is responsible for bringing down prices. State governments along with oil companies also need to come forward and collectively cut the taxes in order to reduce the burden on the consumer. According to the centre, these conversations have already begun to take shape. So, how soon can a rate-cut be expected? Get the full picture here. 

  • Startup Tales

    Key learnings from Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath and Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu

    Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath and Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu have both built huge businesses without raising any external funding. In a conversation with Moneycontrol's Chandra Srikanth the founders shared anecdotes about life lessons, counterintuitive thinking and more. Read about it here. 

  • Tech Tattle

    SC stays arrest of Amazon Prime's India head

    The Supreme Court on March 5 stayed the arrest of Amazon Prime's India head Aparna Purohit, one of the accused in the case linked to controversial web series 'Tandav'. Most importantly, the court observed that the latest I-T guidelines issued by the centre are only guideline aimed at self-regulating digital media and over-the-top (OTT) platforms. Read the full story here. 

  • Cryptocurrency

    Cipher's going public through a $2 billion SPAC merger

    Bitcoin miner Cipher, has said that it would go public through a merger with blank-check firm Good Works Acquisition. This bid by the bitcoin miner comes at a time when other crypto firms are also planning a similar move, despite regulatory uncertainty. Catch up on the whole story here.

  • Tailpiece

    Which is the most peaceful country in the world?

    It's Iceland. The country continued to maintain its title as the most peaceful country in the world ever since it first got the title in 2008. Take a look at the top ten countries in the Global Peace Index here. 

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.