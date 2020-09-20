172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-daily-your-essential-7-ipl-mitra-rites-ruth-bader-ginsberg61-5861311.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : Sep 20, 2020 07:18 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day

Moneycontrol News

  • Markets Buzz

    RITES announces share buyback

    Transport Infrastructure Consultancy and Engineering firm RITES on Friday said its board has approved buyback of 96.98 lakh shares with repurchase amount not exceeding Rs 257 crore. Read here to know more.

  • Big Story

    No fizzle, no pop

  • Your Money

    This is how COVID-19 changed the conversation around money

    Prior to the pandemic, several women often left fiscal matters in the hands of their husbands. But now, conversations surrounding money  are echoing in households across the country. This is because as many women recognize that they can no longer bury their heads in the sand. Here's why.  

  • Global Watch

    Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

    United States' Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who became the court’s second female justice, died on September 18 at her home in Washington at the age of 87. Read here to know more about her legacy.

  • Tech Tattle

    IPL season is here!

    Dream 11, which is the sponsor of this year's Indian Premier League has caught everyone's attention. So what is fantasy sports, and how to get started? Here's everything you need to know. 

  • Startup Tales

    Could cashback be considered gambling?

    Expressing his surprise at Google's decision to remove the Paytm app from Play Store, the fintech company's founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has said availing a benefit under a scratch card cannot be termed as gambling. This is why. 

  • Tailpiece

    Meet Mitra, who can connect you to your loved ones

    A hospital in India has deployed a robot named ‘Mitra’ to patrol its wards, connecting coronavirus patients with their friends and family.  Take a look at how it brings people closer in a world that increasingly growing apart.

