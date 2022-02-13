English
    Last Updated : February 13, 2022 / 07:23 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    • Market Buzz

      76 smallcap stocks fall 10-93% as market resumes post Budget

      After shares rebounded in the budget week, the market resumed selling in the following week ended February 11 amid volatility due to RBI policy announcement, state elections, possibility of faster Fed rate hike, continued FIIs selling, and rising crude oil prices. In the week, BSE Sensex shed 491.9 points (0.83 percent) to end at 58,152.92, while the Nifty50 fell 141.5 points (0.80 percent) to close at 17,374.8 levels. Among sectors, BSE Capital Goods index shed 3.8 percent, Realty index fell 2.7 percent and FMCG index slipped 2.2 percent. However, Metal index added 3.8 percent. Broader indices underperformed main indices with BSE Midcap index shedding 2 percent and Smallcap index falling 3.4 percent. More here. 

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Devotees can take helicopter ride from Hanamkonda to Medaram in Telangana
      IPL 2022 Auction Day 2
      Tomorrow:
      All city courts to resume physical hearings in Maharashtra

      Bihar to lift all COVID-19 curbs

    • Big Story

      CBI books ABG Shipyard in biggest bank fraud case of over Rs 22,842 crore

      In its biggest bank fraud case, the CBI has booked ABG Shipyard Ltd and its then Chairman and Managing Director Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal along with others for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks led by State Bank of India of over Rs 22,842 crore, officials said on February 12. Besides Agarwal, the agency has also named the then Executive Director Santhanam Muthaswamy, Directors Ashwini Kumar, Sushil Kumar Agarwal and Ravi Vimal Nevetia and another company ABG International Pvt Ltd for alleged offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and abuse of official position under the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act, they said. More here.

    • Coronavirus Check

      India logs 50,407 new cases, 804 deaths

      India saw a single-day rise of 50,407 coronavirus infections, which took the tally of cases to 4,25,86,544, while the active cases have declined to 6,10,443, according to Union health ministry data updated on February 12. The death toll has climbed to 5,07,981 with 804 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily COVID-19 cases are being recorded at less than one lakh for the last six consecutive days. The active cases comprise 1.43 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 97.37 percent, the ministry said. More here.

    • Tech Tattle

      OnePlus Nord CE 2 with MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, 65W Charging confirmed

      OnePlus recently confirmed that the Nord CE 2 5G is arriving in India on February 17. However, ahead of its launch, some of the details about the OnePlus Nord CE 2 have been unveiled on Amazon India. OnePlus also confirmed the key specifications through official tweets. The company recently announced that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be powered by the 5G MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. Additionally, the Nord CE 2 will also support 65W SuperVOOC Fast Charging, which is a significant upgrade over the OnePlus Nord CE. More here.

    • Auto Titan's Death

      Rahul Bajaj's son's poignant WhatsApp status

      Rajiv Bajaj, managing director of Bajaj Auto, had a poignant note on his father, legendary industrialist Rahul Bajaj, who died on February 12. “All men die, not all men truly live,” Rajiv Bajaj wrote in his status on WhatsApp on Saturday evening. The line is a spin-off of the famous line by William Wallace: “every man dies, not every man really lives”. Rahul Bajaj, the former chairman of Bajaj Auto, died in Pune. He was 83. More here.

    • Tailpiece

      What the fridge did for Foster's in Australia

      The refrigeration engineer that Foster brothers thoughtfully brought down with them to their brewery in Australia had serious work at hand. Unlike the process of making ales, the new lager beer introduced by the company needed refrigeration. Make it cold. Sell it cold. The hotels that sold the beer enthusiastically joined the game, packing in ice along with bottles of Foster's even during the hottest month of the year. What a bargain! Lighter, crisper, colder. Foster's beer hit the bullseye with the new strategy that would take a punishing Australian sun head-on. More here.

