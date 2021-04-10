English
Last Updated : April 10, 2021 / 07:09 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    How to construct your portfolio for FY22?

    Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian benchmark indices surged about 70 percent in FY21. Over 200 stocks in the S&P BSE 500 index more than doubled in the timeframe which may keep investors waiting on the sidelines weary due to relatively higher valuations. However, given the recent halt in the rally and RBI's continued accommodative stance, time may be ripe for such investors to jump in. Here's everything you need to know, to build your portfolio this financial year.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Phase 4 of polling for West Bengal state elections
    Stricter COVID curbs in Tamil Nadu; Bengaluru along with 6 other districts go under night curfew
    Tomorrow:

    Tika Utsav from April 11-April 14

    Close

  • Big Story

    Prince Philip passes away at 99

    The death of the Duke of Edinburgh is a profound loss for the 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth II, who once described him as her "strength and stay all these years". Here are five snapshots of Prince Philip's life, from his nomadic upbringing through World War II and becoming the British royal family's patriarch.

  • Auto

    Vehicle Scrappage

    India’s vehicle scrappage policy is taking shape and Renault has joined Mahindra in becoming one of the first carmakers to offer a vehicle scrapping scheme. Renault has partnered with CERO Recycling to offer owners of end-of-life vehicles (ELV) the option to scrap their vehicle through Renault’s dealerships. Here's everything you need to know.

  • Startup Tales

    What is driving the startup funding boom in India?

    Startup funding in India has been on a tear in 2021. The first hundred days of the year have already produced ten unicorns- firms valued at over a billion dollars or more- compared to 11 in all of 2020. The period between April 3-April 9 2021 in particular saw frenetic activity, with $2.65 Billion getting invested across 21 deals. Here are five factors that are driving this startup funding boom.

  • Coronavirus Check

    How are states performing in the vaccination drive?

    At least 94.3 million COVID vaccination doses have been administered across India, according to the April 9 update of the government. The pace of vaccinations is increasing and India surpassed the US with nearly 3.7 million doses administered in a single day on April 8. However, the vaccination drive could slow down or even halt temporarily because of reports of vaccine shortages across states. Take a look at how the states have been fairing at the vaccination drive.

  • In Depth

    Past, Present & Battered future of IPL

    Over 13 years, the Indian Premier League not only withstood a number of challenges on and off the field but also thrived. Now, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the ‘cricket circus’ is reshaping itself to overcome new hurdles. Read Moneycontrol's In-Depth analysis on this.

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

