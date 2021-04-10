Coronavirus Check

How are states performing in the vaccination drive?

At least 94.3 million COVID vaccination doses have been administered across India, according to the April 9 update of the government. The pace of vaccinations is increasing and India surpassed the US with nearly 3.7 million doses administered in a single day on April 8. However, the vaccination drive could slow down or even halt temporarily because of reports of vaccine shortages across states. Take a look at how the states have been fairing at the vaccination drive.