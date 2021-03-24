English
Last Updated : March 24, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Looking beyond FAANG

    The pandemic, no doubt, has changed the way we deal with finances. With a new influx of investors into the market, this group is now looking beyond Dalal Street to grow their fortunes. One of the ways they are doing this is by looking beyond the FAANG pack. Which are the stocks that have investor attention now? Read here to find out.

    Buzzing stocks: Aarti Industries, Pidilite and Dabur India

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Barbeque Nation is set to list its Initial Public Offering (IPO).
    Tomorrow:

    SEBI is set to hold an action-packed meeting.

  • Big Story

    India fights back against Cairn

    India is believed to have challenged in a court in The Hague an arbitration tribunal verdict that overturned its demand for Rs 10,247 crore in back taxes from Cairn Energy Plc. This is the second time over a period of three months, where it has refused to accept an award against retrospective tax. Catch the latest updates from the case here. 

  • Startup Tales

    Welcome to Silicon Valley, Prince Harry

    Prince Harry has joined the corporate world as the chief impact officer of employee coaching and mental health firm BetterUp Inc.. Read here to know more about the San-Francisco-headquartered startup which works with employees from companies including Mars, AB InBev and LinkedIn on coaching and mental health services.

  • Tech Tattle

    Raining jobs in Tech, but at what cost?

    There are hundreds of jobs that are up for grabs across IT and tech firms. However, firms are continuing to face impediments while looking to get quality talent, which is why they are willing to pay a premium for the right candidate. In this piece, Moneycontrol's Swati Moorthy decodes what is hot in tech hiring and what firms are considering valuable qualities in a techie.

  • Your Money

    Got the vaccine? You could avail discounts on premiums

    Apart from giving protection from severe infections in the future, a COVID-19 vaccine could now also get you some extra stuff from insurers. Insurers – life as well as general – are in the process of ascertaining whether favourable treatment can be given to customers who are vaccinated against COVID-19. Read here to know why some are saying drawing conclusions based on vaccination could be too early in this space.

  • Tailpiece

    Dream destination in Yemen?

    With its lush landscape, distinctive trees, unique animals and turquoise waters home to dolphins, Yemen is hoping its Socotra archipelago will become a dream destination despite the country's nightmarish conflict. Bask in Socotra's natural bounty via this piece.

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

