Your Money

Got the vaccine? You could avail discounts on premiums

Apart from giving protection from severe infections in the future, a COVID-19 vaccine could now also get you some extra stuff from insurers. Insurers – life as well as general – are in the process of ascertaining whether favourable treatment can be given to customers who are vaccinated against COVID-19. Read here to know why some are saying drawing conclusions based on vaccination could be too early in this space.