Last Updated : April 12, 2021 / 07:57 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Infosys to consider share buyback on April 14

    Information technology services major Infosys will consider the proposal for the buyback of the company's equity shares on April 14, the firm announced in its BSE filing. The IT services giant is also slated to hold a board meeting on April 13 and 14 to approve and take on record the consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2021. Read the full story here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:

    IPL 2021 Match 4 between the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings; PM Narendra Modi will hold three election rallies in West Bengal as campaign picks up pace. Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will address four public meetings.

  • Big Story

    Centre halts Remdesivir export till COVID situation improves

    The Government of India halted the export of COVID-19 treatment drug Remdesivir on April 11 till the pandemic situation in the country improves. The Centre's decision came at a time when India is seeing a growing demand for Remdesivir due to a steep rise in COVID-19 infections. Click here for more details.

  • Data Breach

    Upstox alerts users of data breach; says funds, securities safe

    Retail broking firm Upstox has alerted customers of a security breach that included contact data and KYC details of customers, but assured users that their funds and securities remain safe. The development comes close on the heels of reports of data breaches at organisations like MobiKwik, Facebook and LinkedIn. Read more on this here.

  • Cryptocurrency

    Bitcoin price above $60,000 again on talk of reduced supply

    Bitcoin rose above $60,000 to approach record highs on the weekend, breaking out of a two-week tight range and propelled by talk of constrained new supplies against evidence of wider adoption. The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency hit $61,222.22 on April 10, its highest in nearly a month. It was slightly lower at $59,907 at 0500 GMT on April 11. Bitcoin (BTC) is up 116% from the year's low of $27,734 on January 4. Check out all the details here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Tika Utsav

    Around 27.6 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered till 8.00 pm on April 11, taking India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage to over 10.4 crore doses. This came on Day 1 of 'Tika Utsav', the nationwide special inoculation drive launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India also started workplace vaccination from April 11. Read the full story here.

  • Tech Buzz

    New Facebook features on what you see, who can comment on your posts

    Facebook has rolled out new tools to offer users more control over their News Feed. The Mark Zuckerberg-led social media giant has introduced an option that will let users decide on who can comment on each of their public posts. Users will also get the option to sort and browse their News Feed using the Feed Filter Bar. Click here to find out how it works.

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

