MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : July 13, 2021 / 07:17 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    What's happening in the world of IPOs?

    What's happening in the world of IPOs?

    Online payments firm MobiKwik has filed its draft documents to raise Rs 1,900 crore via a public offering, the latest among a slew of internet companies wanting to list on stock exchanges. Read all about the firm and what it has to offer ahead of its launch in this report by Moneycontrol's M Sriram.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Sher Bahadur Deuba is set to take the oath as Nepal's new Prime Minister.  Also, PM Modi is due to interact with chief ministers of India's north-eastern states in order to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic in these regions.
    Tomorrow:

    Infosys is set to release its Q1 FY22 results.

  • Tech Tattle

    How much is a Super Mario Nintendo 64 cartridge worth?


    About $1.5 million. This was the new record-setting price for an opened cartridge of the classic Mario game. Read about what made up this valuation for this game, in this piece. 

  • World

    Jackie Chan keen on joining Communist Party of China


    Hong Kong-based Hollywood action movie star Jackie Chan, who had earlier been criticised for supporting China’s crackdown on pro-democracy protests in the former British colony, has expressed willingness to join the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC). Catch full details here. 

  • Drones

    India's relationship with Drones


    India is among the largest importers of military drones in the world, according to SIPRI. The commercial and social uses of these UAVs in the country are no less important. Chaitanya Mallapur explores India's long-standing relationship with drones in this piece. 

  • Economy

    CCEA clears LIC disinvestment; panel headed by FM to decide quantum of stake sale


    The Union Cabinet has cleared disinvestment of the country's largest insurer LIC and a panel headed by the finance minister will now decide on the quantum of stake dilution, a senior official said on Monday. Find full details here. 

  • Tailpiece

    Dubai's houses the world's deepest swimming pool with a 'sunken city'

    Deep Dive Dubai prides itself as "the only diving facility in the world" where you can go down 60 metres. Guided by lights and ambient music, divers can play table football and other games at the bottom as well as explore an "abandoned sunken city". Take a peek inside here.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Tech for Skills

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Tech for Skills

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.