MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join our experts for discussion on ‘Re-inventing Finance: with Process, People & Technology’.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : April 20, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    If you are above 18, you can get vaccinated

    If you are above 18, you can get vaccinated

    India's vaccination drive has now entered Phase 3, wherein all individuals above the age of 18, can get vaccinated.  The immunisation drive was currently restricted to only citizens aged above 45. Read here to know more.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Night curfew begins in Tamil Nadu
    Apple's first media event of 2021
    Tomorrow:

    Ram Navami will be celebrated

    Close

  • Market Buzz

    What to buy after Sensex fell?

    Indian market remained slightly subdued largely on account of rise in COVID-19 cases, leading to partial lockdown in various parts of the country. The Nifty50 and Sensex that fell by about 1.5 percent for the week ended on April 16 witnessed a knee-jerk reaction on April 19, after the government had banned the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes, except in nine specified industries. Read here to understand what stocks you should look out for.

  • Tech Tattle

    Beware of WhatsApp Pink

    Several WhatsApp users in India have reported that they are receiving a link on their phones that claims can turn the app’s theme from green to pink. The link is also touted as an official update from WhatsApp and promises more features on the platform. This is a hoax, and the link is a virus. Read here to know everything.

  • In Space

    The historic first flight on Mars

    NASA's miniature robot helicopter Ingenuity performed a successful take-off and landing on Mars early on April 19, achieving the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft over the surface of another planet. Read here for more.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Wondering how to get the vaccine?

    Now that everyone above 18 can get vaccinated you might be wondering how to register and get yourself an anti-COVID-19 jab. Although the government has liberalised the vaccination programme, registration on the CoWIN platform is mandatory. Here is everything else you need to know.

  • Tailpiece

    Taylor Swift breaks The Beatles' record

    With the re-release of her much-anticipated album 'Fearless', Taylor Swift topped the UK's Official Albums Chart, beating a long-held record by the English rock band 'The Beatles'. Read here to know more.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.