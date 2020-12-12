PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : December 12, 2020 / 07:27 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Markets Buzz

    Stocks on buy-list of MFs, FIIs

    The interest rates are not going to go up soon, and investors who are reluctant to take that extra risk but still want the comfort of steady and relatively risk-free returns that are better than fixed deposits can look at high dividend-paying stocks. We have listed eight stocks that have a dividend yield of more than 10 percent. Find out here.

  • Big Story

    Industrial output growth signals recovery

    India's index of industrial output for the month of October was at 3.6 percent, against 0.5 percent September, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the government. This is the second consecutive month that India's industrial production has turned positive, signaling strong recovery. Read the details here.

    Close

  • Your Money

    Risks of being underinsured

    It is a fact that most Indians are underinsured. If you think about it, being underinsured is a sort of crime against your own family. Given the fact that term insurance is so cheap, it doesn’t really make sense to not have a large life cover these days. This piece will help you arrive at your right insurance requirement.

  • Global Watch

    Vijay Mallya in fresh legal bid

    Liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya made an urgent application before the UK High Court seeking access to millions of pounds to cover his living expenses and legal fees from funds held with the Court Funds Office as part of bankruptcy proceedings, initiated by a consortium of Indian banks. Read here.

  • Tech Tattle

    PUBG faces new hurdle

    India's apex child rights body NCPCR has said it will not be appropriate to relaunch popular gaming app PUBG in the country until legislations are in place for such online games. PUBG was among 118 Chinese mobile applications banned by the government in September this year. Here are the details.

  • Startup Tales

    Looking beyond IITs, IIMs for talent

    For the first time, well-funded startups are looking beyond education tags and brands to hire key people. And many startups are realising that they can get good talent from lesser-known institutes. Find out here how the hiring process has changed in the startup sector.

  • Tailpiece

    No jeans for Maharashtra govt staff

    Jeans and t-shirt may mean stress-free wear for some, but they are no longer suitable 'office attire' for government employees in Maharashtra. As per the new dress code, staff have to wear khadi at least on Fridays. Read here.

tags #MC essentials

