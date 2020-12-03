PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : December 03, 2020 / 07:13 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    Top honey-making firms found to be adulterating honey

    Top honey-making firms found to be adulterating honey

    An investigation conducted by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) has found rampant adulteration in honey sold by major Indian brands, with 77 percent of samples failing purity tests for sugar syrup adulteration. Of the 13 top and smaller brands of processed and raw honey, such as Dabur, Patanjali, Baidyanath, and Zandu, only three could pass the internationally accepted Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (NMR) test. Full details here. 

  • Your Money

    Investing in emerging markets may have an upside

     Emerging markets typically tend to rise faster than developed ones. But, they are also volatile. A well-established emerging market mutual fund can help you gain from such rallies. Find out how here.  

  • Coronavirus Vaccine

    UK approves rolling out Pfizer and BioNTech's candidate

    The United Kingdom, on December 2, approved the use of Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine candidate. Here is everything you need to know about this vaccine candidate and more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Salesforce buys Slack

    Salesforce has acquired the collaboration software company Slack for about $28 billion. Read here to know in Jayadevan PK's words, what this means for this space.

  • Global Watch

    Cyclone Burevi beckons

    Sri Lanka and southern India battened down the hatches for the second time in a week on Wednesday ahead of the scheduled arrival of another cyclone from the Bay of Bengal. Full details, here. 

  • Startup Tales

    Cred's recipe for success

    Kunal Shah started Cred in 2018 with the promise of making credit card bill payments simple. Now, Cred also offers ecommerce, payments, lending, and boasts of more than 30 lakh premium credit card users on the platform. Read here to know its story.

  • Tailpiece

    Should OTT platforms be censored? FTII says no

    A policy paper released by Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) has argued against censorship of content on over-the-top (OTT) platforms. The paper said industry-led benchmarks should be enough to retain creative freedom. Read full arguments here.

Coronavirus Essential | UK to begin vaccinations next week with the Pfizer vaccine; Survey says 59% Indians sceptical about the shots

