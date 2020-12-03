Big Story

Top honey-making firms found to be adulterating honey

An investigation conducted by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) has found rampant adulteration in honey sold by major Indian brands, with 77 percent of samples failing purity tests for sugar syrup adulteration. Of the 13 top and smaller brands of processed and raw honey, such as Dabur, Patanjali, Baidyanath, and Zandu, only three could pass the internationally accepted Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (NMR) test. Full details here.