Last Updated : Sep 13, 2020 07:20 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
-
Markets Buzz
True Beacon's secret for success
While other hedge funds were trying to figure out how to place the most accurate bets, True Beacon was well-positioned to take advantage of the volatility. Over the last year, it has returned 27 percent with almost all its outperformance coming after and on account of the market fall in March. Read here to know what goes into its recipe for success.
-
Your Money
Applying for insurance has now gone digital
India's insurance regulator has now allowed insurers to provide those who are seeking to buy insurance policies to avail the services only. According to the new rule, customers who are looking to purchase health insurance and miscellaneous insurances issued to individuals where the sum insured does not exceed five crores, as well as those looking for motor insurance, do not need to provide physical documents. Read here to know more.
-
Big Story
ICRA upgraded its ratings for YES Bank
Rating agency ICRA upgraded the ratings of various debt instruments of private-lender Yes Bank on September 11. Read here to know what led to this change in rating.
-
Global Watch
Afghanistan-Taliban talks kick off, what's happening?
Talks seeking to end 19 years of war in Afghanistan started this weekend, with an opening ceremony on Saturday. Read here to know everything about the event.
-
Tech Tattle
Why did Delhi's Legislative Assembly summon Facebook India's VP?
Delhi Legislative Assembly’s ‘Peace and Harmony Committee’ has summoned Facebook India’s Vice President and Managing Director Ajit Mohan for examination under oath on September 15. This comes after several witness witnesses have reportedly said that an independent investigation must be carried out against Facebook’s alleged role and complicity in the "orchestration and aggravation" of northeast Delhi riots. Read here to know more.
-
Startup Tales
Where do the states rank is government's startup list?
Gujarat and Andaman and Nicobar Islands are the best performer in the government’s ranking of startup-friendly states for 2019. The ranking is based on each state’s or union territory’s efforts to foster innovation and entrepreneurship, also commensurate with its size. Read here to know more
-
Tailpiece
Does poop wine tickle your fancy?
Poop wine and scorpion vodka are just some of the stars of a new exhibit on revolting alcohol at the Disgusting Food Museum in Malmo in Sweden. Read here to know more about this large jug of a yellowish semi-translucent liquid is the centerpiece of the new exhibit.
Watch
- Big Story | RIL becomes first Indian firm to hit $200 bn m-cap; more valuable than TCS, HDFC Bank combined Watch more
- 3-Point Analysis | Will the IPO help Zomato beat COVID-19 blues? Watch more
- Ideas For Profit | What makes Hawkins Cookers a differentiated rural consumer play Watch more
- Citi picks Jane Fraser as its next CEO, first woman in that role Watch more