Last Updated : June 13, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    Key Decisions taken at the GST Council Meet

    Key Decisions taken at the GST Council Meet

    The GST Council on June 12 reduced tax rates on most COVID-releated supplies and offered tax exemptions on medicines for treating the black fungus infection. Read this story for all details on key decisions taken by the council.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Low Pressure to cross Odisha Coast
    Orange Alert for 6 districts in Kerala
    Tomorrow:
    Phased unlock of Karnataka begins

    US opening visa interviews for Indian students from June 14

    Close

  • Market Buzz

    NSE suspends trading in DHFL shares

    The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has suspended the trading in equity shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL), the government-owned stock exchange announced. The ban will come into effect from June 14, the NSE said. Read the full story here.

  • Startup Tales

    Byju's becomes India's most valued startup at $16.5 billion

    Online learning firm Byju's has become India's most valuable internet startup with a valuation of $16.5 billion in its current funding round, surpassing fintech firm Paytm's $16 billion valuation. Byju's has raised $350 million from UBS, private equity giant Blackstone, Abu Dhabi state fund ADQ, Phoenix Rising and video conference firm Zoom's founder Eric Yuan, regulatory filings said. Read full story here.

  • Business

    Top trends for long term investors

    The increasing uncertainty in markets as countries suffer from more coronavirus infection waves has led to disruption in long-term investment goals. The financial firm, The Capital Group Companies, discusses 5 ideas investors can look at for their long-term benefits. Read the story here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Tech Weekender

    Apple iOS 15 is finally here! The software took centre stage at WWDC 2021, Apple biggest software event of the year. Read this story to know all the biggest developments in the world of technology for the week ending June 12.

  • Tailpiece

    Perfect time for Amsterdam

    On June 1, Netherlands opened up for passenger flights from India. This is the best time to travel to Amsterdam, the city of Vincent van Gogh, Rembrandt, and Anne Frank. Read this story to know everything one must do while in Amsterdam.

Take a Quick Survey