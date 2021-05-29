Tech Tattle

What is the tussle between Twitter and Centre?

Twitter is among the list of social media platform that has failed to comply to the Centre's new IT rules so far. The social media giant says the rules are a "potential threat to freedom of expression". The government has strongly condemned Twitter’s response stating that it is baseless, false and an attempt to defame India. Read this story to get an understanding of what this tussle between Twitter and the Centre is about.