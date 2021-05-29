MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : May 29, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    Highlights from GST Council Meet

    After seven months, the GST Council meeting was chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. As India still continues to fight an uphill battle against the second wave of COVID-19, this meeting was much awaited especially with regards to some tax relief on COVID relief supplies. Here are all the highlights from the 43rd GST Council meet.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Stricter lockdown in Mysuru, Karnataka begins
    Thunderstorm expected in Bihar in light of Cyclone Yaas
    Tomorrow:

    Heat waves in parts of Andhra Pradesh from May 27 to May 30

  • IPO World

    Paytm is IPO ready!

    Paytm will soon be going public with a valuation of $30 billion. This initial public offering will be one of the country's largest IPOs.The Noida-based company started off as a bill-payments and mobile recharge platform in 2010. Almost seven years after it launched a mobile wallet, Paytm now dominates the payments market in India. Read this story to know how the company has grown in the last 7 years.

  • International Relations

    India on Israel-Palestine Conflict

    India abstained from voting on the UNHRC's resolution to open an international investigation into violations with regard to the recent Gaza violence, and into the "systematic" abuses in the Palestinian territories and Israel. The resolution was nevertheless passed, with 24 of the council's 47 members voting in favour of the probe. Read this story to learn how India’s stand on the Israel-Palestine conflict at the UN has changed over the years.

  • Tech Tattle

    What is the tussle between Twitter and Centre?

    Twitter is among the list of social media platform that has failed to comply to the Centre's new IT rules so far. The social media giant says the rules are a "potential threat to freedom of expression". The government has strongly condemned Twitter’s response stating that it is baseless, false and an attempt to defame India. Read this story to get an understanding of what this tussle between Twitter and the Centre is about.

  • In-Depth

    What is happening in Lakshadweep?

    People of the archipelago, backed by some from the mainland, are protesting a series of new regulations being pushed by the Union Territory’s controversial Administrator, Praful Khoda Patel. While they call the decisions ‘anti-public’ and potentially devastating for Lakshadweep’s ecology, the Gujarat politician at the helm maintains that the reforms are aimed at development alone. Read this in-depth story to understand the core of the issue.

  • Tailpiece

    Here's what you can learn from Elizabeth Banks

    If you feel you are not getting enough opportunities due to gender or race, Hollywood actor Elizabeth Banks is here to show you how it's done. Read this story to see how Banks used her disenchantment as motivation and enjoyed the taste of success in many ways.

