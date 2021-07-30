MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : July 30, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start day.

Moneycontrol News

  • IPO World

    Glenmark or Rolex Rings?

    The IPO frenzy among investors is at its peak with retail investors leading from the front. Initial public offerings of two companies are currently open for subscription - Glenmark Life Sciences and Rolex Rings. Read this piece to know which IPO should you go for.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    India at Tokyo: Watch out for PV Sindhu, Manu Bhaker, Deepika Kumari
    Tomorrow:

    Complete lockdown in Kerala

    Close

  • Explained

    Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021

    The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which proposes a pre-packaged insolvency resolution mechanism for micro, small and medium enterprises, was passed in the Lok Sabha. Read this explainer to understand the pre-packaged insolvency resolution process is, how it will be implemented, how it differs from the corporate insolvency resolution process and what its benefits are.

  • In Focus

    How Puri became first Indian city to have quality tap water?

    The temple town of Puri in Odisha is now the first town in India where all the residents (2.5 lakh) can have 24-hour quality drinking water from the tap, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared on July 26. Read this piece to know how this happened.

  • Tech Tattle

    Tesla's AI Day

    Automaker Tesla will hold its much-awaited Artificial Intelligence (AI) Day on August 19, founder and CEO Elon Musk confirmed. Here's what you can expect.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Complete lockdown in Kerala

    Complete lockdown will be imposed in Kerala on July 31 and August 1 due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state. Kerala has been recording a steady rise in new infections. With an active caseload of 1.54 lakhs, the state accounts for 37.1 percent of the total active cases in the country. Read the full story here.

  • Tailpiece

    How not to be disappointed while watching India at Tokyo 2020

    The Indian fan has a volatile relationship with the Olympic sport form. Here's how to watch the Games with greater equanimity, and less heart ache.

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

