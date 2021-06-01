MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : June 01, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    Per capita GDP of India falls to 2018-2019 levels

    Man holds laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture

    Indian residents cut back in their consumption expenditure sharply as their incomes fell, jobs were lost and sentiments dented by the uncertainties brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic during 2020-21. What else does the data reveal about the current state of the Indian economy? Find out here. 

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    ITC is set to release its earnings, which will reveal any likely impact on operations due to the COVID spread.
    Tomorrow:

    Automaker  Motherson Sumi Systems is also set to reveal its financials.

  • Cryptocurrency

    The central bank and its relationship with crypto

    Hours after major Indian banks, including State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank sent emails to customers warning against using their services to trade in cryptocurrencies, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has clarified that banks cannot cite the 2018 circular for such communications. Is this a veiled endorsement for the digital asset from the Central Bank? Find out in this analysis piece by Dinesh Unnikrishnan.

  • World

    China now allows families have upto three children

    China announced on Monday that couples would be allowed to have up to three children, up from the current limit of two, in a bid to reverse a rapid decline in new births. What does this mean for the economy for the long term? Experts decode in this piece. 

  • Economy

    India's recent GDP figures compared to everyone else

    While the COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating for India in terms of loss of life, it has also been a huge blow to the economy, especially since many businesses were shuttered due to lockdowns and strict restrictions. As a result, the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP)  in the year 2020-21 is now estimated at Rs 135.13 lakh crore, with a -7.3 percent growth as against the First Revised Estimate of GDP for the year 2019-20. Where does this place India when compared to the rest of the world? Chaitanya Mallapur illustrates in this piece. 

  • Tech Tattle

    This is how a cybergang became a ransomware powerhouse

    It began with turning the screws on a small, family-owned publisher based in the Midwest. Rapidly, the cybergang referred to as DarkSide moved to attack the owner of a major U.S. pipeline, disrupting gasoline and jet fuel deliveries up and down the East Coast of the United States. This is what a glimpse into the group's secret communications revealed about a large criminal network that pulled in millions of dollars in ransom payments each month.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Delta is its name

    The World Health Organisation has said that the strain of Coronavirus originating from India be referred to as Delta. This comes after India's objection to this strain being referred to as the Indian variant of coronavirus. Read all about it here. 

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.