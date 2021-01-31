MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : January 31, 2021 / 07:11 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • The Union Budget

    FY22 could be a big year for privatisation: Krishnamurthy Subramanian, CEA

    Only a day after presenting the Economic Survey,  Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian spoke on a number of issues and said that 2021-22 could be a big year for privatisation of state-owned companies. Read the full interview here. 

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:

    Polio immunisation drive to commence.

    Close

  • Big Story

    The battleground for crypto in India

  • Business

    Biyani and his tussle with 'Alexander the Great'

    Amazon.com Inc’s bid to stall Future Group’s $3.4 billion retail assets sale is similar to Alexander the Great’s “ruthless ambition to scorch the earth”, the Indian group’s CEO Kishore Biyani said. Read here to know why.

  • Travel

    Want to move to Goa?

    There comes a time when you are compelled to do something different. If you're looking to move to Goa, here are some tips you need to know from Sandeep Naik, Managing Partner, Homes and Estates Consultancy Service who understands the lay of the land.

  • Economic Survey

    Key Highlights

    The Economic Survey 2020-21, authored by a team led by Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Venkata Subramanian, details the state of different sectors of the economy as well as reforms that should be undertaken to accelerate growth. Browse through the key highlights here. 

  • Market Buzz

    Gamestop: What's next?

    Nearly a decade after the Occupy protest movement left Wall Street more or less unscathed, the citadel of financial might faces a new assault. Read here to know how the rage and hell-bent drive to pick on powerful Wall Street financiers led to the stocks of GameStop delivering a stupefying 1,600% gain.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

